Overwatch 2 Battle Pass: all the rewards and how much it costs

By Patrick Dane
 2 days ago

Overwatch 2's Battle Pass is a new, if not controversial, addition to the franchise’s formula. Now the backbone of the game’s free-to-play focus, if you’re planning to jump in, this is something you’re going to have to contend with.

Overwatch 2 sees the franchise jump onto the trend of other free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Warzone, by introducing the reward track. This is the first time the series has ever had one, and Blizzard has packed it with a new hero, and a whole load of cosmetics. That includes the franchise’s first Mythic Skin, a Cyber-Demon Genji, that allows you to customize the color, pattern, weapons and face of the skin.

The Battle Pass replaces the previous loot box system that was in the game, meaning that when you do buy it, you know what you’re getting and the effort you will have to put in to complete it. The flip side is that Overwatch 2 has also introduced a premium currency that is difficult to grind through play. Generally, you won’t be able to get as many free cosmetics as you once did if you played enough to be showered in loot boxes, at least in its current iteration.

This new monetization model naturally brings up a lot of questions. What’s in the battle pass, how much is it, can you get anything for free? With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Overwatch 2’s new battle pass and how to get it.

How much does the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass cost?

There are two versions of the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, giving players options on how they want to interact with the game’s key cosmetic progression. There is a free version of the Battle Pass which is available to all players. This is unlocked upon you loading up the game for the first time, and you don’t have to do anything to activate it. If you start playing, you’ll begin unlocking rewards. In this version of the Battle Pass, you can earn the new hero Kiriko at level 55, two epic skins and several other cosmetic items down the line.

There is also the Premium version of the Battle Pass, which is where the monetization begins to rear its head. For 1000 Overwatch Coins, retailing at $9.99/ £8.39 respectively, you'll get the upgraded version of the Battle Pass, which comes with an immediate unlock for Kiriko, a 20% XP boost and access to the new Mythic Genji skin if you complete the pass, on top of a whole lot of other cosmetic items.

It’s worth keeping in mind that every season is roughly nine weeks long, so you have that time to finish your pass. Blizzard has confirmed that if you do miss a season you will still be able to unlock heroes tied to those seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHkQA_0iMx40KM00

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

How do you level the Battle Pass?

There are multiple ways to level up the Battle Pass, and the most persistent way to do so is by playing matches. At the end of every game, you will earn a little experience, and if you win, you will get even more. No matter what, you’ll be making progress as long as you are playing matches.

However, if you want to make really big strides, you’re going to want to complete Challenges. These are viewable through the Battle Pass screen. There are Daily, Weekly and Seasonal challenges that can add huge boosts to your progression. If you really want to make a dent in the Battle Pass as quickly as possible, you’re going to want to look at what challenges are available to you each time you log in.

You can also earn some Battle Pass experience playing in underrepresented roles in Quick Play in Competitive, by either playing the role with the 500 experience marker or queuing up as a flex player. This system has seemingly replaced the Priority Pass which was previously introduced to incentivise players to play less played roles.

If you have more money than time, you can also buy levels in the Battle Pass outright for 200 Overwatch Coins each. This is a very expensive option that isn’t advisable unless you are at the end of a season and really want to complete the Battle Pass in a few hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZwR6_0iMx40KM00

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

What do you get in the free Overwatch 2 Battle Pass?

The free Battle Pass is available to every player in Overwatch 2, so here are all the rewards you can expect to receive.

  • Newest support hero, Kiriko (at level 55 if you don’t own her already)
  • Two Epic skins
  • Weapon charm
  • Two souvenirs
  • Highlight intro
  • 14 additional items such as emotes, victory poses, name cards, sprays and player icons
  • Prestige Tier Titles: eight earnable titles you can choose between after completing the entire pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOoEB_0iMx40KM00

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

What do you get in the premium Overwatch 2 Battle Pass?

The premium Battle Pass is available for 1000 Overwatch coins from the Shop tab on the main screen. As expected, there are better rewards with this Battle Pass, so here's what you can get.

  • Everything in the free battle pass
  • Immediate access to Kiriko
  • 20% XP Battle Pass boost
  • Mythic skin
  • Five Legendary Skins and one Epic skin
  • Three Play of the Game intros
  • Four weapon charms
  • Three emotes
  • Three souvenirs
  • Six poses
  • Six name cards
  • Additional cosmetic rewards

It’s worth keeping in mind, on the Premium Battle Pass you will get character skins every 10 levels, eight skins in total culminating in the Genji Mythic season at level 80. The skins have different rarities, and there are several early on that are Legendary meaning that you don’t have to get all the way to the end before you can get the good stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
