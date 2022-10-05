ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jx54R_0iMwRf1j00

Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer.

The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Vielguth's remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner's officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators learned that Vielguth was living as a transient in the six months before her murder, spending time in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada and California. She used other last names, including Judkins, Hutchings and Joyce.

Investigators asked anyone with information regarding Vielguth’s murder or her whereabouts in the months leading to her death to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.  The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Genetic Genealogy#Murder#Violent Crime#Coroner#The Sacramento Bee
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing armadillo found safe at California zoo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Updated 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7:. Officials at the Sacramento Zoo said a missing armadillo was found safe Friday. The armadillo, which had been reported missing Thursday, was found approximately 192 feet from her enclosure by a member of the zoo staff, officials said in an email.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Two more shootings are linked to series of Stockton, California, killings

Federal authorities have joined an expanding investigation after Stockton, California, police linked two more shootings to a series of killings that have shaken the city. The enhanced probe now includes the help of the FBI, local sheriff's deputies, and other law enforcement, police said. It increasingly looks as if a serial killer could be on the loose in the midsize city.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cohaitungchi.com

13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA

You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘num’

Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew

A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
VACAVILLE, CA
Fox40

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
STOCKTON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County targets deed and title fraud

Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy