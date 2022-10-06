Former 'Scrubs' writer arrested again after 18 sex abuse, assault charges filed against him

A former television writer and producer for the hit show "Scrubs" was taken into custody again after prosecutors filed 18 sexual abuse and assault charges against him.

Los Angeles police arrested Eric Weinberg Tuesday afternoon and he was later released after he posted $5 million bail.

According to court records, Weinberg was charged Sept. 28 with 18 criminal counts, including rape, sexual battery, assault, oral copulation, false imprisonment and forcible penetration by a foreign object.

He is tentatively set to be arraigned Oct. 25 in downtown Los Angeles.

District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday the charges involve five alleged victims, with the alleged crimes dating back to 2014. But he said investigators believe there are "many more" victims, and he encouraged them to come forward.

"The defendant relied on his position of influence to lure young women for photo shoots, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them," Gascón said. "We will hold anyone who commits such acts accountable, no matter what your job is, your wealth or your privilege."

He said Weinberg is "a man who believed that he could do great harm and yet remain untouchable, and he did for many years."

According to the District Attorney's Office, the charges involve two alleged attacks on women in 2014 and one each in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Gascón said his office asked that Weinberg be held without bail, but a judge instead set bail at $5 million, which the well-heeled producer was able to post.

Weinberg was initially arrested in July over "sexual assaults including rape'' that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2019.

LAPD investigators said Weinberg "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places'' and invited them to his home for photo shoots, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

Detectives previously said there may still be additional victims who may have been assaulted as far back as the early 1990s.

Weinberg has credits as a producer and writer on shows like "Scrubs," "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher," "Californication" and "American Dad."