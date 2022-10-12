ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

By Vance Cariaga
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in . The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size.

To meet net monthly income eligibility standards, your income must be no more than equal to the U.S. poverty level. For gross monthly income eligibility standards, your income must be no more than 130% of the poverty level. The highest income levels for fiscal year 2023 went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. Recipients are now issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for food rather than physical food stamps.

In an August memorandum, the USDA said that maximum SNAP allotments will increase for the 48 states and the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Alaska. For a family of four receiving a maximum allotment in the 48 states and D.C., benefits will be $939. Maximum allotments for a family of four will increase to a range of $1,172 to $1,819 in Alaska; to $1,794 in Hawaii; to $1,385 in Guam; and to $1,208 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. will increase to $23 and will also increase in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here’s a look at the net monthly income standards for fiscal year 2023, which show the maximum monthly income to qualify for SNAP:

Household Size 48 Contiguous States, DC, Guam, Virgin
Islands 		Alaska Hawaii
1 $1,133 $1,416 $1,303
2 $1,526 $1,908 $1,755
3 $1,920 $2,400 $2,208
4 $2,313 $2,891 $2,660
5 $2,706 $3,383 $3,113
6 $3,100 $3,875 $3,565
7 $3,493 $4,366 $4,018
8 $3,886 $4,858 $4,470
Each additional member $394 $492 $453

Here’s a look at the gross monthly income standards for fiscal year 2023, which show the maximum monthly income to qualify for SNAP:

Household Size 48 Contiguous States, DC, Guam, Virgin
Islands 		Alaska Hawaii
1 $1,473 $1,841 $1,694
2 $1,984 $2,480 $2,282
3 $2,495 $3,119 $2,870
4 $3,007 $3,759 $3,458
5 $3,518 $4,398 $4,047
6 $4,029 $5,037 $4,635
7 $4,541 $5,676 $5,223
8 $5,052 $6,315 $5,811
Each additional member $512 $640 $589

Bellmara
3d ago

We're seniors, worked, didn't raise kids on welfare. On SS and barely can pay our bills. We get $23 a month for 2 adults. I'd like to see government workers eat on $23 a month. It's ridiculous. Let the younger ones go out and work to pay for their kids. The elderly, who have played by the rules, are the ones who deserve help.

5d ago

God is watching who needs it ! who don’t ! God take care of his babies !God take care of his people . God is watching ! 😇🙏 💕☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ 🦅🌈🌈

Darla s w Gabaldon
3d ago

what's sad is it goes by gross income, meaning before deductions, a person can make $2580 that's $15@40 hrs week time 4.3 the calculations the government uses, but after deductions that income just went to nothing. you pay 33% in taxes that along dropped income to $1728 a month. now what about insurance at this point you loose from $350 upto if not more than $1000 a month especially if you have to pay for family plan. so that $15 job just net you $750 to $1728 depending on deductions. now let's take rent/utilities max deductions maybe $600 what if you pay $1000 again it's unfair to working people who struggle because it counts gross and not net income and the deductions are never considered at what you actually pay out.

