WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Holiday Look Isn’t Complete Without Disney’s NEW Backpack!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Yes, we know, the holidays aren’t here JUST YET, and Halloween hasn’t even happened. But we’re already starting to see holiday merchandise pop up here and there — so can you blame us for getting a little excited?!
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person
Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person. Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Glow in the Dark Loungefly Backpack Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to Disney Springs, this ghoulishly delightful bag appeared at World Of Disney. Having a glow in the dark design, this bag is sure to make Haunted Mansion fans grin. Haunted Mansion Glow...
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom
It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared
When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
disneyfoodblog.com
Wait Times Are Holding Steady in Disney World, But That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
We’re fully into spooky season now, and Disney has been putting on all the celebrations!. You can go to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, eat all of those pumpkin snacks, grab some fun merch, or even take some pics in front of those awesome pumpkins. With all of these festivities, it might make the parks more crowded during this time. Let’s find out by checking out the wait times from this past week in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
disneyfoodblog.com
Are Disney’s Bright & Sparkly Ears TOO Much? You Tell Us!
It’s time for another Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series!. The Main Attraction collections are all based on classic Disney attractions with a Mickey twist, including “it’s a small world,” Prince Charming Carrousel, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more. One of the newest series is based on an iconic Disney attraction and we finally got to see the EARS in person!
