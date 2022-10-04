ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
Your Holiday Look Isn’t Complete Without Disney’s NEW Backpack!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Yes, we know, the holidays aren’t here JUST YET, and Halloween hasn’t even happened. But we’re already starting to see holiday merchandise pop up here and there — so can you blame us for getting a little excited?!
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person

Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person. Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping

Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company

The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom

It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
Wait Times Are Holding Steady in Disney World, But That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

We’re fully into spooky season now, and Disney has been putting on all the celebrations!. You can go to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, eat all of those pumpkin snacks, grab some fun merch, or even take some pics in front of those awesome pumpkins. With all of these festivities, it might make the parks more crowded during this time. Let’s find out by checking out the wait times from this past week in Disney World!
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Are Disney’s Bright & Sparkly Ears TOO Much? You Tell Us!

It’s time for another Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series!. The Main Attraction collections are all based on classic Disney attractions with a Mickey twist, including “it’s a small world,” Prince Charming Carrousel, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more. One of the newest series is based on an iconic Disney attraction and we finally got to see the EARS in person!
