Virginia State

recordpatriot.com

Democrats question $268,000 state contract for Youngkin's political ad-maker

RICHMOND, Va. - Leading Virginia Democrats on Thursday urged the state's inspector general to investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a one-minute tourism video. Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was...
Virginia Mercury

For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm

What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing?  In Virginia, not a lot.  Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News

Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000 registered voter applications are backlogged. The department of elections says no data was lost. Rather, the technology cannot handle the influx, and the burden is now falling on local registrars. 57th District...
alextimes.com

Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy

The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
wvtf.org

A new report suggests collective bargaining is a boon for Virginia teachers and schools

Educators across Virginia are pushing for better wages and working conditions. In some places that could mean collective bargaining. Until a few years ago, Virginia was one of the few states in the country where collective bargaining was unavailable for teachers. Now, public school employees across Virginia are trying to get collective bargaining ordinances. And new research from the Commonwealth Institute says collective bargaining helps the student experience, staffing, retention and educator pay.
wina.com

Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
theriver953.com

Virginia opens KAPS program for unclaimed property

Governor Youngkin announced through an email that the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched the new KAPS program. Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds that property until the...

