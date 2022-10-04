Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
recordpatriot.com
Democrats question $268,000 state contract for Youngkin's political ad-maker
RICHMOND, Va. - Leading Virginia Democrats on Thursday urged the state's inspector general to investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a one-minute tourism video. Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was...
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm
What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing? In Virginia, not a lot. Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000 registered voter applications are backlogged. The department of elections says no data was lost. Rather, the technology cannot handle the influx, and the burden is now falling on local registrars. 57th District...
NBC12
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax serves as lead counsel in Donovon Lynch lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax will represent the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. WVEC reports Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer during a night of chaos at the oceanfront in March 2021. Lynch’s father...
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
alextimes.com
Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
wvtf.org
A new report suggests collective bargaining is a boon for Virginia teachers and schools
Educators across Virginia are pushing for better wages and working conditions. In some places that could mean collective bargaining. Until a few years ago, Virginia was one of the few states in the country where collective bargaining was unavailable for teachers. Now, public school employees across Virginia are trying to get collective bargaining ordinances. And new research from the Commonwealth Institute says collective bargaining helps the student experience, staffing, retention and educator pay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wina.com
Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan
Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Election
Tens of thousands of voters in Central Virginia will be voting in a new Congressional district and possibly represented by someone new in Congress.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Appalachian Power proposes $20-a-month electricity bill hike
Appalachian Power, a public utility company serving much of southwestern Virginia, is requesting approval for a rate hike to make up for the increased cost of fossil fuels earlier this year.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
News 3 answers your questions about the tax rebate
A couple hundred extra dollars would be nice, right? "It was unexpected money and that was a very pleasant surprise," said Delegate Barry Knight.
theriver953.com
Virginia opens KAPS program for unclaimed property
Governor Youngkin announced through an email that the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched the new KAPS program. Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds that property until the...
Comments / 0