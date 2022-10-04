UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.

