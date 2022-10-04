Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Natrona County High School Student in Police Custody After Reportedly Bringing Gun to School
The Natrona County School District has provided additional details regarding the situation that occurred on Friday afternoon, involving a student who allegedly brought a gun to the school. "Today, at approx.12:15 PM, October 7th, Natrona County High School Administration received a report by a student that another student had a...
Two juvenile males arrested in Rawlins after tri-county crime spree
During the early morning hours of Monday, October 3rd, two male juveniles went on a wild crime spree through three counties. Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward said the two suspects stole a vehicle in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once there, they stole another vehicle. Ward said they destroyed the two stolen cars before police had responded to the crime.
Man pleads not guilty to four felony domestic violence charges
CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to charges in what prosecutors have described as an exceptionally extreme case of domestic violence. Michael Brundige, 43, is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two third-time charges of domestic...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in North Casper on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper Fire-EMS Department personnel were on the scene of a working structure fire in North Casper on Friday afternoon. At 3:49 p.m., the agency said to avoid the area of the 1200 block of North Center Street. “Please avoid the areas of N. Center...
Two Natrona County juveniles arrested after alleged auto theft spree that spanned three counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities say two Natrona County juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing three vehicles in two counties before they were arrested in Rawlins on Monday. They also allegedly came into possession of two firearms throughout their activities, according to a Sweetwater County deputy. Sometime...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man
The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
Natrona County trial set in wrongful death suit against City of Casper, two officers
CASPER, Wyo. — A trial date has been set for next summer in Natrona County District Court for the wrongful death civil suit filed by the mother of a man killed by Casper police on Feb. 18, 2018. On that night, police responded to a call for a disturbance...
(VIDEO) Semi catches fire west of Casper; separate crash on West Yellowstone also active
UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
Moose on the loose: Moose in Natrona County evades Game and Fish Department during relocation attempt
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz after a wild moose was spotted in the Evansville area. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department took swift action to relocate the animal to the wilderness, but after subduing it, the moose managed to escape and is once again at large in and around Natrona County.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
Natrona County Sheriff Warns Of New Arrest-Threat Scam
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam making the rounds using the threat of arrest if a resident doesn't pay up, according to a news release. "Phone scammers can be very convincing, and typically use intimidation tactics to scare you into sharing personal and...
(VIDEO) Domestic violence on the rise in Casper: 31 people strangled so far in 2022
Anyone in immediate danger of violence should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Other resources people can call for help include the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at 1-307-755-5481, the Self Help Center in Casper at 1-307-235-2814, the Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department at 1-307-235-8347 and the Victim Services Unit of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.
Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
Defendants plead not guilty in federal court after troopers seize 10 lbs. of meth near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Two California residents accused of shuttling about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine, and two pounds of fentanyl into Natrona County have entered pleas to drug trafficking charges in federal court. Eric Necochea and Steve Ordonez both pleaded not guilty in separate hearings on...
Two people dead after crash in Converse County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
Unoccupied Car That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Was Stolen
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
Federal fugitive charged with multi-vehicle smash-up, discharging firearm, fleeing Casper police
CASPER, Wyo. — A 33-year-old man pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges in circuit court Monday after Casper police say he crashed into two vehicles, discharged a firearm into the air, and fled from police on foot. The defendant, Kyle Barrus, also has a fugitive warrant for his...
