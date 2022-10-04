ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Two juvenile males arrested in Rawlins after tri-county crime spree

During the early morning hours of Monday, October 3rd, two male juveniles went on a wild crime spree through three counties. Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward said the two suspects stole a vehicle in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once there, they stole another vehicle. Ward said they destroyed the two stolen cars before police had responded to the crime.
RAWLINS, WY
Man pleads not guilty to four felony domestic violence charges

CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to charges in what prosecutors have described as an exceptionally extreme case of domestic violence. Michael Brundige, 43, is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two third-time charges of domestic...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
CASPER, WY
(VIDEO) Semi catches fire west of Casper; separate crash on West Yellowstone also active

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
(VIDEO) Domestic violence on the rise in Casper: 31 people strangled so far in 2022

Anyone in immediate danger of violence should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Other resources people can call for help include the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at 1-307-755-5481, the Self Help Center in Casper at 1-307-235-2814, the Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department at 1-307-235-8347 and the Victim Services Unit of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.
CASPER, WY
Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
CASPER, WY
Two people dead after crash in Converse County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
CHEYENNE, WY
10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
CASPER, WY
