Read full article on original website
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Saturday, October 8, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; Boone Pickens Stadium; Stillwater, Oklahoma. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins and Devin Gardner) Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network (Brian Jensen, John Harris,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 women’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Tracey Bershers, C Kassidy De Lapp, G Neferatali Notoa, G Micah...
Comments / 0