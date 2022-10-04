Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Saturday, October 8, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; Boone Pickens Stadium; Stillwater, Oklahoma. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins and Devin Gardner) Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network (Brian Jensen, John Harris,...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO