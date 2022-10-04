The Denver Broncos are off to a dreadful 2-3 start, primarily due to the struggles of their offense led by prized offseason acquisition Russell Wilson. Wilson hasn't looked much like a nine-time Pro Bowler in a Broncos uniform over his first five games, leaving the team searching for answers. While many, including head coach Nathaniel Hackett, have claimed Wilson needs time to get more integrated with a new system, an injury could also be the culprit responsible for the quarterback's slow start.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO