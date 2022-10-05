ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Alissa Rose

New part of the human body found inside lungs

In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?

Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
SlashGear

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
