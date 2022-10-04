ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica

Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
MUSIC
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
PopSugar

Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild

Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample

Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Doubles Down On Diddy Comments In True Pastor Fashion

Ma$e has shared another video addressing Diddy’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club about him being a “fake pastor” who owes $3 million. In a five-minute clip titled “Thank You For Not Believing” that was uploaded to his YouTube page on Thursday (October 6), the Harlem rapper doubled down on his initial response to Puff’s allegations, telling fans: “I know what I said was right.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
MUSIC

