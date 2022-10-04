Read full article on original website
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica
Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Will Migos Ever Get Back Together? Quavo and Takeoff Break Silence
Quavo and Takeoff have released their first album after Migos split in May 2022, and Quavo has said, "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo."
Keke ‘Wagon-Draggin’ Wyatt Makes That Thang ThunderCLAP In Viral Clip, Sets Off Strong Gusts Of Twerk Wind Across Social Media
R&B songstress/Mother of 11 Keke Wyatt claps her colossal cakes during viral performance that sparked hilarious chaos across social media
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
PopSugar
Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild
Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Reginae Carter Spit 16 Bars On The BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher
Reginae Carter blew us away with her recent freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, just like her father taught her to.
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate
Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
HipHopDX.com
Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample
Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Doubles Down On Diddy Comments In True Pastor Fashion
Ma$e has shared another video addressing Diddy’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club about him being a “fake pastor” who owes $3 million. In a five-minute clip titled “Thank You For Not Believing” that was uploaded to his YouTube page on Thursday (October 6), the Harlem rapper doubled down on his initial response to Puff’s allegations, telling fans: “I know what I said was right.”
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
