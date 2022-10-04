Read full article on original website
Glamorous fraudster who fleeced $3MILLION from vulnerable Aussies was found with 1,400 passports, drivers licences and bank cards - as victim reveals how her documents were stolen
After the accidental death of her father, a Melbourne woman's mother started a small family company to safeguard the financial futures of her children and grandchildren. But the daughter was forced to fight to save the company when it was targeted by an international syndicate of fraudsters who stole millions from Australian superannuation and share accounts.
HipHopDX.com
Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos
Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
Tasha K Trolls Cardi B By Announcing She’s Giving Away the Last $1083 In Her Business Account
Cardi B tries to collect the money owed to her by Tasha K, the more it seems that the YouTuber makes a mockery of the whole ordeal. The latest news about the collection efforts of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B revealed that the reported move of Tasha K to Africa has left a total of $1,083.02 in her bank accounts.
50 Cent’s Eldest Son Faces Backlash For Saying $80K-A-Year Child Support Isn’t Enough, ‘I Should Not Want For Anything’
It’s no secret that 50 Cent and his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, don’t get along. But despite their estranged relationship, hip-hop fans are defending 50 against his son’s latest criticism. The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, became the topic of conversation when his 25-year-old son Marquise appeared...
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate
Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
Complex
Mase Brings Up Diddy’s Mom in Response to $3 Million Debt Claim
Following Diddy’s claims that Mase owes him $3 million, the latter has shared a scathing response in which he mentioned the Bad Boy founder’s mom. In a post shared on Instagram, Mase denied Diddy’s request for “receipts” on Wednesday and suggested that all his business dealings were put under Puff’s mother’s name, Janice Combs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set
Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
Jalopnik
On-the-Lam Scammer Crafted Car Crashes with Family Cast as Victims for an Over $6 Million Payout
Sometimes you start to read a story and just can’t put it down—every turn just adds a new level of fuckery that has you wanting more. That’s exactly what this new story from New York Magazine about scam artist extraordinary William Mize IV is like: an absolute nail biter.
