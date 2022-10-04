Read full article on original website
Related
Pac-12 scores: UCLA leads Utah; Washington in trouble
There are two early games on the Week 6 Pac-12 football schedule - and both games are going against the grain. No. 18 UCLA entered its Rose Bowl showdown with No. 11 Utah as 3.5-point underdogs, but the Bruins have looked like the better team through two-and-a-half quarters. Chip Kelly's Bruins ...
Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA
UVA will host one of its class of 2023 recruiting targets next weekend
Jalen Williams Gaining Experience in Bench Role
Jalen Williams missed OKC’s third game of the preseason, but prior to that had been productive off of the bench.
