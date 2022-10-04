Read full article on original website
Man Arrested on Rogue and Vagabond Charge
Police arrest and charge a man with rogue and vagabond in Silver Spring on the 8100 block of George Ave. on Sept. 30. A detective on scene for a separate investigation witnessed Eric Delonty Feggins, 33, entering an unlocked vehicle, going through the items, and leaving. The detective notified patrol officers who arrived and arrested Feggins after a short chase on foot.
Man Indicted for 1971 Murder of County Deputy Sheriff
On Thursday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted a 71-year-old man for the 1971 murder of Capt. James Tappen Hall. Larry David Smith of New York was indicted on first-degree murder. The grand jury said in the indictment that Smith “did kill and murder James Hall in the perpetuation of...
Takoma Park Police Department to Collect Care Packages for Victims of Domestic Violence
The Takoma Park Police Department (TPPD) has partnered with Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to acknowledge and aid those in need. A “care package” drive has been set up by the TPPD to support victims and families of domestic violence. Examples of...
County Police Join Faith & Blue Weekend
County police will join in National Faith & Blue Weekend events beginning on Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 10. “Faith & Blue is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations with the goal of building stronger relationships within out community,” a County police press release reads.
Truck Driver Makes a Pit Stop, Goes Home with $27,163
A Montgomery County truck driver made a pit stop last Saturday as he was finishing work. He returned home with a big win. The 33-year-old Silver Spring resident made a stop at the Travel Centers of America in Jessup and went inside for groceries, according to Maryland Lottery officials. Once inside, he decided to try his luck with a computer-animated horse racing game and played the 5, 8, 3, and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races.
WUMCO Help Aims to Improve Health of Western Upper County Residents
Western Upper Montgomery County residents live on the outskirts with limited public transportation and few medical facilities. While Montgomery County has one primary care physician for every 734 residents, the area including the agriculture reserve only has one primary care physician for every 7,000 residents. WUMCO Help in Poolesville aims...
Teachers, MCPS at Odds Before Negotiations Even Begin
Members of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) went public Thursday afternoon with their concerns that negotiations for a new contract have hit a stumbling block before they even begin. According to both Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight and MCEA members, the two sides have yet to agree...
Baila4Life Celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month Continue Oct. 8
Baila4Life or ‘Dance for Life’ will continue this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8. Last Saturday’s celebration focused on Merengue was canceled after weather concerns. The collaborative event between Wheaton Urban District and Baila4Life will be held at Wheaton’s Marian Fryer Town Plaza in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This week’s focus is Bachata. The celebrations will close with Salsa and an awards ceremony on Oct. 15.
Walter Johnson Beats B-CC in Final Seconds
Quarterback Charlie Blessing connected with wide receiver Reid Wisniewski on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds to give Walter Johnson a 20-14 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Blessing put together a strong performance despite committing two turnovers. He threw for two touchdowns, both to Wisniewski, and scored on a five-yard...
