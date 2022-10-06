ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche And French Peers Cut Their Hair In Support Of Iranian Women

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htYja_0iMrvoyT00

Actors Juliette Binoche , Marion Cotillard , Isabelle Huppert and around 50 other French artists cut their hair in support of Iranian women engaged in mass protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini , who was arrested for not wearing her hijab.

Posted Wednesday on the Instagram account @soutienfemmesiran , which translates to “support Iranian women,” the symbolic slashing of locks was inspired by viral social media footage of Iranian women cutting their hijabs or hair in protest after Amini’s death in custody.

“Since Mahsa’s death on September 16, the Iranian people, led by women, have been protesting at the risk of their lives,” the translated caption reads, per Deadline . “These people only hope for access to the most essential freedoms. These women, these men, are asking for our support.”

“We decided to answer the call that was thrown at us by cutting some of these locks,” the caption adds.

The video is set to Iranian singer Gandom’s cover of the Italian anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao,” which also went viral last week. It shows actors including Charlotte Gainsbourg , Isabelle Adjani and Bérénice Bejo participating in the act of protest as title cards urge viewers to support the women of Iran.

“Their courage and dignity oblige us,” the caption urges. “It is impossible not to denounce again and again this terrible repression. There have been dozens of deaths, including children. The arrests are swelling the number of prisoners already illegally held and too often tortured.”

Amini was arrested Sept. 13 by the morality police, a state apparatus that enforces the Islamic Republic’s religious laws, for not properly wearing her hijab. The police sent her to a “re-education center,” where authorities claim she died of a heart attack.

Witnesses who were locked up in the same facility as Amini said she was aggressively beaten in custody. On Sept. 20, the U.N. human rights office called for an investigation into the matter and demanded Iran end its “systemic persecution” of women.

The non-profit Iran Human Rights, which has monitored the protests since their eruption in Tehran, estimated at least 154 people had been killed during the demonstrations as of Tuesday. At least 63 of those citizens were gunned down in Zahedan in one day, according to the organization.

“This time protesters aren’t only calling for justice for Mahsa Amini,” Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, told CNN . “They’re also calling for women’s rights, for their civil and human rights, for a life without a religious dictatorship.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Bérénice Bejo
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Person
Isabelle Adjani
Person
Isabelle Huppert
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hijab#French#Iranian#Italian#Soutien Femmes Iran
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
France
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Opposition warns that bringing back Islamic State brides and their children to Australia 'poses an unnecessary risk and enormous cost'

The Opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
AUSTRALIA
HuffPost

HuffPost

172K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy