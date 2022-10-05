ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
verywellhealth.com

Causes of and Treatment Options for Pancreas Pain with Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that affects mucus production. CF affects the pancreas, a small gland that secretes hormones and enzymes that control blood sugars, digestion, and other bodily functions. Some patients with CF are at an increased risk for pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas. This can...
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress

CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma

A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
scitechdaily.com

Crohn’s Mystery Solved? Common Stomach Bug May Help Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease

New research may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease where immune defenses meant to attack invading microbes mistakenly target the body’s own digestive tract instead. Norovirus is a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It is also one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in people with Crohn’s disease, but the field does not know why.
Psych Centra

What Are the Types of Dissociative Disorder?

Dissociative disorders involve a loss of awareness of your surroundings or self. There are five types of dissociative disorders. Everyone dissociates at times — if you’ve ever found your mind wandering or got lost in a daydream, you’ve experienced dissociation. But if you have persistent dissociation, you...
healio.com

Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD

Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
Medical News Today

Buerger’s disease: What to know

Buerger’s disease restricts blood flow in the small and medium arteries. The exact cause is unclear, but tobacco use has strong links to the condition. The condition mostly affects the limbs. A person’s symptoms vary depending on the location of the inflammation and the extent of the blood flow restriction.
technologynetworks.com

Researchers Identify Barriers Limiting Immunotherapy in Several Cancers

Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found a possible way to overcome barriers that block effective anti-cancer immune responses, thereby opening the potential for more effective immunotherapies in people. The findings are published in Nature. An unfavorable immune environment immediately surrounding a tumor cell is a major obstacle...
verywellhealth.com

Stages of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which blood sugar issues show up gradually. First signs begin with slightly elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels—out of normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. This is called insulin resistance and is the first of four stages of type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress

New approaches to personalized treatment for small cell lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a particularly aggressive tumor, which has so far been treated with standardized measures. A study led by MedUni Vienna has shown for the first time that different SCLC subtypes have specific molecular characteristics, which is why those affected respond in different ways to cancer treatment. This discovery, published in the Clinical and Translational Medicine journal, has opened up new options for the development of more personalized treatment for this cancer, which is characterized by an unusually high rate of mortality.
MedicalXpress

Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals

White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder

sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
Benzinga

Biotech Company Pleased With Results Of Early Testing Demonstrating Vaccine Potential For Multiple Sclerosis

Vaccines that boost the body’s immune system against foreign proteins are different than those that are an inverse vaccine fighting an autoimmune disease. The latest study from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA focuses on the latter. Pasithea is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, researching and developing new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.
PsyPost

Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume

Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
