How Much Trouble Do You Get In For Smashing Pumpkins In Illinois?
Halloween pranks are just as iconic as the holiday itself. Debatably the most popular line associated with Halloween is,. Today we will look at just how much trouble those tricks could get you in this season in the great state of Illinois. Popular Halloween Pranks. There are a lot of...
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois
The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Illinois, We Need To Talk About Your Favorite Halloween Candy
The rankings are out for each state's favorite Halloween candy and Illinois's makes us wonder if it's time for a state slogan change. Every year, CandyStore.com looks at each state's favorite Halloween candy and this year is no exception. It finds that candy corn is America's least favorite candy (on which I dissent thoroughly) but we all love Reese's cups (of course we do) since it's the overall number 1 favorite candy.
Scared Of Ghosts? Illinois’ Oldest Hotel Might Not Be For You
Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
Illinois Road Crew Doesn’t Let Dead Animal Keep Them From Finishing The Job
Have you ever looked at road construction and thought or said out loud, "There's nobody working here? What the heck?" I'm guilty of this, I'll admit. Of course, there is probably a reason for not seeing anyone doing the work at that exact moment. If you're still on the "those crews never work" bandwagon this might change your mindset.
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
The Ultimate Bucket List Of 100 Best Things To Do In The Quad Cities
The Quad Cities is not a bad place to live. In fact, some might call it a great place to live. It's all about perspective. And for one local reporter who has been here since 1995, he'd not only call it a great place to live, but he'd give 100 things you need to do in the Quad Cities before you die.
Enter to Win a Squier Stratocaster Guitar Signed by Nothing More
Three-time Grammy-nominated Texas rockers are gearing up to release their sixth album Spirits on Friday, Oct. 14 and to commemorate it, we're giving you the chance to win a Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar signed by the entire band. You have until Friday, Oct. 14 to enter the contest. A total...
Are you ready for the cold? Freeze Watch in effect for Iowa and Illinois.
It's that time of year to bring in the plants. Unhook the hose. And make sure any outside animals are brought inside and protected. Cause it's going to get cold. The Quad Cities is under a Freeze Watch. What to expect with this freeze watch. The National Weather Service isn't...
Iowa & Illinois Culver’s Super Special Cheesy Burger Is Back For A Limited Time
The last time Culver's introduced this burger to the ravenous public, locations sold out within hours. This year, the burger chain hopes to supply folks with these cheesy amazing burgers for 3 weeks. Or while supplies last. It all started as an April Fool's joke. It was April 1, 2021...
Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy Makes You Want To Say “Mm”
If you plan on staying at home this Halloween to give people treats on October 31st on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, you're going to make you have two things on hand:. You'll be the favorite neighborhood house for both adults and kids. Any booze will do, but if you don't know Iowa's favorite Halloween candy, don't worry, that's why you're here. A new map shows each state's favorite Halloween candy and Iowa's is a chocolaty treat.
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted
Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
One Illinois Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
According to a new study, there is a list of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America". A handful of towns in the Midwest made it onto this list, and one Illinois town is also found itself on said list. The United States is full of beautiful small...
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
Iowa Coffee Roaster Will Partner with Massive Movie Franchise
If you or your company had the chance to work with a movie franchise as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it'd be really, really stupid to turn it down. According to Business Insider, the 28th-ranked movie in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk, made $264.7 million worldwide. So yeah, they've got plenty of money to go around.
