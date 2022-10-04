Read full article on original website
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
Researchers Envision a Pill That Would Provide the Effects of Exercise
Scientists in Boston believe a new study shows potential for the eventual development of drugs that would enhance or mimic the benefits of aerobic exercise. Researchers with MIT and Harvard Medical School shared the of a study in mice that helped them identify the impacts of exercise and high-fat diets on cells.
Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated
There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater
Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
Gaming Commission OKs Timeline for Launch of Sports Betting in Mass.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved a timeline Friday calling for a late January 2023 launch of in person sports betting and an early March launch of online betting in the state. The 4-0 vote, with one abstention, was taken just before 3:30 p.m. after hours of discussion. Friday's meeting followed...
A Vt. Farmstand Where the View Is as Good as the Cheese and Maple Syrup
New England has no shortage of delicious locally sourced food items, and Vermont tends to lead the way. There are endless options for cheese, maple syrup, meats, breads, beer and more, and when driving through the Green Mountain State, it really isn’t that difficult to find them. Roadside farmstands, neighborhood convenience stores and even gas stations are stocked with some great food and drink from local businesses, making it easy for visitors to grab some of their favorite things without having to spend too much time driving around.
7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA
Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
Nonprofit Helps Salem Family With Wheelchair Makeover Fit for Halloween
For many parents Halloween can be a time to create tradition, a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry, and of course candy. But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be daunting to think about getting the perfect costume. That’s until a group known as...
Make the Final Frontier Your Final Resting Place With These Maine Companies' Help
A pair of companies in Maine are working together to create an out-of-this world final sendoff — launching the cremated remains of people and pets into space to be released over the Northern Lights. BluShift Aerospace and Northern Lights Space Exploration announced this week they would partner together to...
This Guy Flew From Mass. to Connecticut Just for Krispy Kreme Donuts
They say America runs on Dunkin’, but one Boston man flies on Krispy Kreme. His reputation supersedes his name. He goes by Chase but doesn’t mind being called "donut lover." Like many in Boston, he often needs his donut fix. "I just need something plain, sweet and simple,...
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood
An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
Cape Cod Boy Welcomed Home After Months in Hospital Following Water Rescue
A young Cape Cod boy got a huge welcome when he got home after spending more than three months in the hospital. On June 26, 5-year-old Zohaib "Little Z" Malik Mohammed went missing at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich, Massachusetts. He was soon found unresponsive underwater.
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges
A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
Man Learning to Walk Again After Losing Legs in Boston Construction Accident
Walking into Wilson Ortega's hospital room, visitors and staff are greeted with a big smile. Wednesday afternoon, the 34-year-old sat on the bed after taking a lunch break while his new prosthetic legs laid on the couch. Both of Ortega's legs were amputated in May after a work accident on...
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson
The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
