ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Researchers Envision a Pill That Would Provide the Effects of Exercise

Scientists in Boston believe a new study shows potential for the eventual development of drugs that would enhance or mimic the benefits of aerobic exercise. Researchers with MIT and Harvard Medical School shared the of a study in mice that helped them identify the impacts of exercise and high-fat diets on cells.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
NECN

Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated

There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater

Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

A Vt. Farmstand Where the View Is as Good as the Cheese and Maple Syrup

New England has no shortage of delicious locally sourced food items, and Vermont tends to lead the way. There are endless options for cheese, maple syrup, meats, breads, beer and more, and when driving through the Green Mountain State, it really isn’t that difficult to find them. Roadside farmstands, neighborhood convenience stores and even gas stations are stocked with some great food and drink from local businesses, making it easy for visitors to grab some of their favorite things without having to spend too much time driving around.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Family Planning#Reproductive#Linus Women Health#Medical Services#General Health#Planned Parenthood League#The Supreme Court#Pplm#Commonwealth Ave#Aspire Center#Women S Hospital#Harvard Medical School#Ob
NECN

7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA

Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NECN

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood

An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
NORWOOD, MA
NECN

‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
HANSON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy