NBC10 Boston (WBTS) delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts NBC’s award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs, local breaking news and information. The station features the most accurate weather in the region, with First Alert Weather and an exclusive 10-day forecast. Additionally, NBC10 Boston features the market’s only daily live lifestyle program, “The Hub Today.” The station’s investigative units, NBC10 Boston Responds and The Investigators, answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston’s news coverage and content is also delivered to viewers on the go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com, a customized mobile app, a variety of OTT channels and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. The station has been awarded eight Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for Overall Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through accurate, engaging and meaningful storytelling, NBC10 Boston is committed to connecting viewers with the stories that matter to them, that represent them and that speak to them in a way that is real and authentic. NBC10 Boston promises the viewer to deliver “News Worthy of You.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO