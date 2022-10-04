Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
nbcboston.com
Boston City Council Votes to Raise Their Own Salaries
The Boston Herald is reporting that Boston City Councilors voted unanimously on Wednesday to raise their pay by $10,000 more than the proposed hike, pushing up their salary from $103,500 to $125,000. The new raise will take place after the next local election, next year. The change also raises the...
nbcboston.com
Judge Says She Intends to Dismiss North End Restaurants' Lawsuit Against Boston
A group of restaurant owners in Boston's North End appear close to losing their federal lawsuit against the city of Boston, after the judge said Thursday she intends to dismiss it. The restaurant owners had sued over Mayor Michelle Wu's policy that eateries in the historic neighborhood had to pay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA
Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
nbcboston.com
Cape Cod Boy Welcomed Home After Months in Hospital Following Water Rescue
A young Cape Cod boy got a huge welcome when he got home after spending more than three months in the hospital. On June 26, 5-year-old Zohaib "Little Z" Malik Mohammed went missing at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich, Massachusetts. He was soon found unresponsive underwater.
nbcboston.com
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston
A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
nbcboston.com
Man Learning to Walk Again After Losing Legs in Boston Construction Accident
Walking into Wilson Ortega's hospital room, visitors and staff are greeted with a big smile. Wednesday afternoon, the 34-year-old sat on the bed after taking a lunch break while his new prosthetic legs laid on the couch. Both of Ortega's legs were amputated in May after a work accident on...
nbcboston.com
About Us
NBC10 Boston (WBTS) delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts NBC’s award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs, local breaking news and information. The station features the most accurate weather in the region, with First Alert Weather and an exclusive 10-day forecast. Additionally, NBC10 Boston features the market’s only daily live lifestyle program, “The Hub Today.” The station’s investigative units, NBC10 Boston Responds and The Investigators, answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston’s news coverage and content is also delivered to viewers on the go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com, a customized mobile app, a variety of OTT channels and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. The station has been awarded eight Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for Overall Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through accurate, engaging and meaningful storytelling, NBC10 Boston is committed to connecting viewers with the stories that matter to them, that represent them and that speak to them in a way that is real and authentic. NBC10 Boston promises the viewer to deliver “News Worthy of You.”
nbcboston.com
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Michigan First Responders Throw Parade for 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia
First responders in Michigan surprised their number one fan with a special parade, pulling out all the stops for a one-of-kind event to help cheer a 3-year-old boy recovering from cancer treatment. The White Lake neighborhood was filled will police officers, sheriff's deputies, helicopters, firefighters and neighbors who showed up...
nbcboston.com
Abandoned Chihuahua Reunites With People Who Saved Him
A chihuahua found abandoned in Malden, Massachusetts, earlier this year was reunited with rescuers at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
nbcboston.com
Croissants, Macarons and More: French Pastry Shop Opening in Brookline's Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A French pastry shop in New Hampshire is expanding to a second outlet, and this one will be located in the Boston area. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Cremeux French Patisserie is planning to open in Brookline, with a meeting page within the town's website indicating that it will move into a space on Harvard Street just south of the Beacon Street intersection. Based on the original location in Merrimack, expect to see such offerings as croissants, macarons, chocolates, coffee, tea, and more at the new shop.
nbcboston.com
U.S. Coast Guard Searching for Missing Sailor Who Left From Salem
The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Showing Up at Amazon Work Site With Shotgun Expected in Court
A Peabody, Massachusetts man is expected in court Thursday after allegedly bringing a shotgun and ammunition to an Amazon constriction site on Squire Road in Revere Wednesday morning. Revere police recovered a shotgun and ammunition after employees of the construction site — where a new Amazon distribution center is being...
nbcboston.com
Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
nbcboston.com
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
nbcboston.com
Former State Police Lieutenant Pleads Guilty in Overtime Scandal, Ordered to Pay Back $20K
A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal that rocked the department. Former Lieutenant David Keefe is the last trooper to settle his criminal case in the scandal. He stood before a judge in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday afternoon, admitting to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked.
Comments / 0