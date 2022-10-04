Read full article on original website
I was charging it off a battery pack and the computer on monday/tuesday this week. Then it wouldnt turn on so i thought the charger wasnt working. but it does have charge because it turns on. But now all it does it it reboots with the little motorola logo. then shows a screen with loads of coding and part of it says: 'Android Recovery. Cant load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory reset and erase all user data stored on this devise. Try again or Factory data reset' with lots of numbers. And Ive tried pressing 'try again' a million times but all it does is the same thing. and ive tried plugging my phone into the laptop to try and get some of the photos even if i cant get the documents but the computer doesnt recognise anything being plugged in anymore.
I would not have known my P6 modem was poor if I had not read all the negative posts.....so for me if the 5300 in my P7P is no worse I am good. Out of the 4 phones that I currently have, s22U, zfold4, OP10 Pro and p6p, the p6p definitely has the weaker signal. I also have more people tell me that the voice scrambles when I am talking on the p6p where they never complain with the other phones. Now that isn't a widespread issue but still it happens consistently.
I was very disappointed with my 6 Pro experience. ( Resulting in Google taking it back ) BUT I'm a firm believer that you can't pass comment on a device without owning it . So , hazel 7 pro 256Gb ordered. S22U on standby ready for trade-in in February. .
That's something AT&T doesn't do. Even when it's paid off you still have to request an unlock code to unlock it yourself. Even then, from the many posts I see on AT&T's support forum, half the time, they either send the wrong number, or there is no number at all even when the email says "here it is".
Is there any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages? I'm not seeing anything. Am I missing something?. I use a text messaging app called PulseSMS. If I don't disable/uninstall the other text messaging apps, I end up getting duplicate or triplicate message notifications in Android Auto. I've taken care of Google Messages but Samsung Messages seems stuck.
I've been having a somewhat recurring problem with my new phone (about six months old now) that is about the worst problem one can have with a phone -- inability to make or receive calls. Yesterday it happened again, and I knew it for sure when I tried to make a call and I immediately saw a "couldn't connect" message. I don't know if anyone tried to call me but failed.
I want to block the apps Facebook, Instagram, tiktok but enable messenger app. Is there any way I can achieve this. Whenever I open those apps, I can't get off of it easily. What I want is, once I setup, I should not be able to access those apps whatever I try.
Google reportedly has very high hopes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google has reportedly requested more than 8 million units for its Pixel 7 series, the company's biggest order to date for its flagship phones.
With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a lot of people were quite upset by the aggressive charging curve Google put in place, where the last bit of charging took quite a while (as well as the limit to no more than 23w (?) while 'requiring' a 30w charger to deliver that).
Google is keeping some of Android's best features behind a Pixel paywall
The Pixel 7 event was a list of features that should have been part of Android 13
For the last several months whenever i turn the screen back on to use my tablet after not being on it for awhile a random android background app had crashed and I get the wait or end task message. it's different ones each time. i even factory reset it and it still does it. i don't know what is wrong. also it randomly starts playing my youtube playlists that is on pause too. or i hear tons of notifications from FB while i'm not even on it. i hear it in the other room. it's like i just turned the screen on and get hit with a lot of notifications and except i'm not even in the room with it. there is plenty of free storage space on the main storage.
Is Fitbit Premium included with Pixel Watch?
Pixel Watch is Google's first branded smartwatch, and with Fitbit integration, fans are wondering if it will also come with Fitbit Premium.
How to preorder the Google Pixel Watch now: the best early deals
The Google Pixel Watch is finally coming to store shelves, but how can you preorder one today? We've got all of the details in this guide.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Hands-on: The tock for last year's tick
We went hands-on at the Made by Pixel event today to see what the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones were all about. The changes may not have been earth-shattering, but they are welcome nonetheless.
OnePlus 7 and 7T series receive stable OxygenOS 12, complete with visual revamp
OnePlus' OxygenOS 12 skin atop Android 12 is rolling out to its 7 and 7T series devices. This update brings visual and personalization improvements to the phones while also including a Work-Life Balance feature.
Why Google got away with such a boring Pixel Watch & Pixel 7 reveal
Google spent just as long on VPNs and call quality as it did on the Pixel Watch. Should Google have emulated Apple and tried to sell itself harder? Or will an understated approach pay off?
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Where value matters
In this comparison, we pit the Galaxy S22 against the new Pixel 7 to help you decide which one may be worth a dip into your wallet.
The Pixel 7 series finally gets Face Unlock, but the feature is limited to just that
The new Pixel 7 series features Face Unlock thanks to machine learning, but the feature can only be used to unlock the phone.
So, what features on the Pixel 7 would make you upgrade? I was very excited about facial recognition until it was pointed out that it will only open the phone. The camera on the 6 is already great…. Why upgrade?. Zoom supposed to be better, Marco shot, see if...
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
