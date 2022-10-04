ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Cant load Android system

I was charging it off a battery pack and the computer on monday/tuesday this week. Then it wouldnt turn on so i thought the charger wasnt working. but it does have charge because it turns on. But now all it does it it reboots with the little motorola logo. then shows a screen with loads of coding and part of it says: 'Android Recovery. Cant load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory reset and erase all user data stored on this devise. Try again or Factory data reset' with lots of numbers. And Ive tried pressing 'try again' a million times but all it does is the same thing. and ive tried plugging my phone into the laptop to try and get some of the photos even if i cant get the documents but the computer doesnt recognise anything being plugged in anymore.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

pixel 7 celler Modems

I would not have known my P6 modem was poor if I had not read all the negative posts.....so for me if the 5300 in my P7P is no worse I am good. Out of the 4 phones that I currently have, s22U, zfold4, OP10 Pro and p6p, the p6p definitely has the weaker signal. I also have more people tell me that the voice scrambles when I am talking on the p6p where they never complain with the other phones. Now that isn't a widespread issue but still it happens consistently.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

UK Pixelers

I was very disappointed with my 6 Pro experience. ( Resulting in Google taking it back ) BUT I'm a firm believer that you can't pass comment on a device without owning it . So , hazel 7 pro 256Gb ordered. S22U on standby ready for trade-in in February. .
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Phone unlocked by itself?

That's something AT&T doesn't do. Even when it's paid off you still have to request an unlock code to unlock it yourself. Even then, from the many posts I see on AT&T's support forum, half the time, they either send the wrong number, or there is no number at all even when the email says "here it is".
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#Nfc#Samsung Pay
Android Central

Any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages?

Is there any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages? I'm not seeing anything. Am I missing something?. I use a text messaging app called PulseSMS. If I don't disable/uninstall the other text messaging apps, I end up getting duplicate or triplicate message notifications in Android Auto. I've taken care of Google Messages but Samsung Messages seems stuck.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Intermittent but Recurring Connection Problems

I've been having a somewhat recurring problem with my new phone (about six months old now) that is about the worst problem one can have with a phone -- inability to make or receive calls. Yesterday it happened again, and I knew it for sure when I tried to make a call and I immediately saw a "couldn't connect" message. I don't know if anyone tried to call me but failed.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Any ways to block apps in my mobile phone?

I want to block the apps Facebook, Instagram, tiktok but enable messenger app. Is there any way I can achieve this. Whenever I open those apps, I can't get off of it easily. What I want is, once I setup, I should not be able to access those apps whatever I try.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

How well has your battery capacity held up?

With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a lot of people were quite upset by the aggressive charging curve Google put in place, where the last bit of charging took quite a while (as well as the limit to no more than 23w (?) while 'requiring' a 30w charger to deliver that).
SOFTWARE
Android Central

background apps crash while screen is off

For the last several months whenever i turn the screen back on to use my tablet after not being on it for awhile a random android background app had crashed and I get the wait or end task message. it's different ones each time. i even factory reset it and it still does it. i don't know what is wrong. also it randomly starts playing my youtube playlists that is on pause too. or i hear tons of notifications from FB while i'm not even on it. i hear it in the other room. it's like i just turned the screen on and get hit with a lot of notifications and except i'm not even in the room with it. there is plenty of free storage space on the main storage.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

What won’t filter down from Pixel 7 to the Pixel 6?

So, what features on the Pixel 7 would make you upgrade? I was very excited about facial recognition until it was pointed out that it will only open the phone. The camera on the 6 is already great…. Why upgrade?. Zoom supposed to be better, Marco shot, see if...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy