ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in custody as search for kidnapped California family continues, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kellie Helton
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4LXy_0iMplVE400

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an image shared by local authorities that has since been retracted.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it has a person of interest in custody in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday.

Officials named 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sljl0_0iMplVE400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdW0U_0iMplVE400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1WJP_0iMplVE400
Images provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the family was taken against their will from their family-owned business “Unison Trucking” in Merced. A man spotted on surveillance video was believed to have been responsible for the kidnapping.

On Tuesday morning, investigators said they learned that one of the victim’s debit cards had been used at an ATM in Atwater.

RELATED STORY | New details released in kidnapping of Merced family

Detectives said the person who used the card looked similar in appearance to the individual seen on the surveillance video that was captured during the kidnapping.

With the help of other agencies, authorities were able to identify the man as Salgado.

Officials said he tried to take his own life before they took him into custody. Salgado is now receiving treatment at a local hospital, where officials said he is in critical condition.

Authorities are still working to find all four of the kidnapping victims.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. PT Wednesday to provide updates on the case.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or information about the victims’ whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7547.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police negotiated Thursday afternoon with a suspected gunman inside a suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area. The suspect was contained in the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Police Cpl. Dan Bartok told reporters. One person was taken to a […]
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WGN News

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.    
LANSING, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
Person
Jesus
WGN News

64-year-old man shot in head, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Washington Heights Thursday night. The man was found in an alley at the 10300 block of South Green Street Thursday evening at around 10:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings

A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping
WGN News

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Pritzker, Bailey spar in first debate ahead of election

NORMAL, Ill. — Hot topics like crime, the economy and abortion rights all came up Thursday night during the first debate between Gov. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Throughout the hour-long debate, Pritzker and Bailey did not play nice. “JB is an arrogant liar,” Bailey said. “This budget to him is a shell game.” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police who said they began receiving […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGN News

Verdict is in: Man accused of murdering Gage Park family found guilty on all 6 counts of 1st degree murder

CHICAGO — A man who was accused of brutally murdering six of his family members has been found unanimously guilty on all six counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said Diego Uribe, 28, and his then-girlfriend Jafeth Ramos, 19, carried out murdering Uribe’s aunt, Maria Martinez, uncle, Noe Martinez Jr, their parents Rosaura and Noe Martinez […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy