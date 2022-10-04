ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters

We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward

Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr

The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for meeting of undefeated Big 12 teams

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Why isn't Cris Collinsworth calling games with Al Michaels? Explaining the NFL's new 'Thursday Night Football' booth

The NFL is entering its fifth week of the 2022 regular season, beginning with the "Thursday Night Football" meeting between the Colts and Broncos. Fans who followed the "TNF" broadcast from NFL Network or Fox to Amazon Prime have enjoyed listening to legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. Missing from the broadcast, however, is his longtime "Sunday Night Football" partner, Cris Collinsworth.
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m. ...
