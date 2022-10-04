Read full article on original website
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters
We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
What siblings are in the NBA this season? Curry, Ball, Antetokounmpo brothers lead full list
The NBA is often described as a brotherhood. It turns out that description is both true in a literal and figurative sense. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, there are over 10 sets of siblings on rosters throughout the league, including a number of the league's most notable stars. We...
How realistic is LeBron James owning an NBA team? Lakers star pleads commissioner Adam Silver for expansion to Las Vegas
The Lakers are in Las Vegas for a pair of preseason games and superstar forward LeBron James didn't mince words when asked about the idea of bringing an NBA team to the Sin City. "It's wonderful. It's the best fan base in the world and I would love to bring...
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr
The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole
Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole: Leaked video of Warriors fight released after incident downplayed by Stephen Curry, GM Bob Myers
The Warriors are dealing with a situation entering the 2022-23 season. Earlier this week, news broke that Draymond Green got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole in practice. The Athletic reported at the time that Green "forcefully struck" Poole and had to be "separated swiftly." The two are said...
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 6 underdogs with the best odds to win
We look for upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. And last week, the upsets were coming out of the ACC. Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins on Monday, then went to No. 24 Pitt as 21.5-point underdogs on Saturday and pulled off the stunner absolutely no one saw coming. Tech took home a 26-21 win.
Even the Lakers' LeBron James is blown away by Victor Wembanyama's potential: 'He's more like an alien'
When Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 faced off against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft caught the eyes of the entire basketball world with performances that will not soon be forgotten. Henderson was impressive in...
What channel is the 2022 NHL Global Series on? Dates, times, streams for Predators vs. Sharks games in Europe
The 2022-23 NHL regular season is set to start today, but the action does not begin in North America. Instead, the Predators and Sharks face off against one another as a part of the 2022 NHL Global Series to kick off the campaign. The two Western Conference teams have traveled...
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?
The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
Why is BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas? Explaining neutral site for 2022 college football game
The Mormons and the Catholics will meet in Sin City. No. 16 BYU will face Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, completing a series of matchups between the two independent college football programs. Allegiant Stadium is not exactly middle ground for the two programs. It is...
Matt Ryan trade details: What Colts gave up to acquire long-time Falcons QB during 2022 NFL offseason
The Falcons found themselves at an organizational crossroads during the 2022 NFL offseason. The team was coming off four consecutive losing seasons and hadn't made the playoffs since 2018. So, Atlanta had to ask itself a tough question: Is it time to fully commit to a rebuild?. After some deliberation,...
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 6 on ESPN
One of the most improbable "College GameDay" episodes since the show's inception will take place on Saturday, when it heads to Lawrence, Kan., to preview No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will preview the Big 12 meeting, which...
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for meeting of undefeated Big 12 teams
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Why isn't Cris Collinsworth calling games with Al Michaels? Explaining the NFL's new 'Thursday Night Football' booth
The NFL is entering its fifth week of the 2022 regular season, beginning with the "Thursday Night Football" meeting between the Colts and Broncos. Fans who followed the "TNF" broadcast from NFL Network or Fox to Amazon Prime have enjoyed listening to legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. Missing from the broadcast, however, is his longtime "Sunday Night Football" partner, Cris Collinsworth.
Charge stay in second place in Countdown Cup qualifiers
The Guangzhou Charge stayed in the thick of the standings in East region qualifying matches for the Overwatch League’s Countdown
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m. ...
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
