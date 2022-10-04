Read full article on original website
NY Senate GOP candidate Joe Pinion: Are things better now than when Schumer took office?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Yonkers native Joe Pinion played football at Colgate University. Now he's trying to tackle Chuck Schumer. The U.S. Senate candidate isn't well-known by most New Yorkers, but he's a political commentator, securing his own cable show on Newsmax which he left when he chose to run for office.
Hochul says challenged concealed carry gun law will be upheld in court
The state law that tightened requirements for concealed carry of firearms in New York will be upheld despite a legal challenge to the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked some aspects of the law, including requirements for licensing and restrictions on where...
NY cannabis harvest enough to supply first dispensaries, officials say
Farmers across the state have grown a sufficient amount of cannabis to stock New York's first dispensaries with homegrown flower before they open by year's end, Office of Cannabis Management officials said Friday. The state's first supply of legally grown cannabis is almost ready for harvest as President Joe Biden...
Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety
Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses
A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears
With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19
Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
New law could boost drinking water quality in New York
A law signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to boost drinking water safety and quality in New York. The measure will allow local municipalities to take legal action against polluters for claims that had been previously barred due to the statute of limiations that had been capped at three years.
