A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO