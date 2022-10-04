ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

WDAM-TV

Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The Southern Miss Powwow will once again be held on the Hattiesburg USM campus on Saturday. The free event, featuring traditional dancing and lots...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt athletes honored for academics

TUPELO, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from Mississippi’s public/private and two-year/four-year colleges/community colleges were honored this week for their achievements in the classroom. The annual Halbrook Awards were presented at the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities business meeting. The program recognizes Mississippi colleges and universities that achieve and maintain...
TUPELO, MS
WDAM-TV

Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft. The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDAM-TV

Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new group of men and women swore to protect the city of Hattiesburg and its citizens this morning at the Hattiesburg Police Department’s training academy graduation. The seven men and women now wearing the black and blue as part of Recruit Class 40 took...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

3 parades coming soon to the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Person
Rodney Bennett
WDAM-TV

Special Report: Laurel Oil Well

Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Library holds inaugural Children's Comic-con

An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. A pumpkin patch, a hay mountain, a corn maze - fall fun has started at Michell Farms. Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Dixie Electric receives $22M for phase 3 rural broadband expansion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With 54% of Mississippi’s population living in rural areas, it can be difficult for underserved communities to access resources such as healthcare, transportation and the internet. The Pine Belt, however, is moving forward to bring high-speed internet to anyone who wants or needs it.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel issues proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at City Hall today to watch Mayor Johnny Magee issue a declaration for October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors and agency members both spoke up about the impact of the city’s awareness efforts. “I didn’t know anything about domestic violence...
LAUREL, MS
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDAM-TV

Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival

Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have. Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues. The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study.
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

Rolls-Royce adds new facility to Pascagoula Naval site

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolls-Royce completed a major investment in its Pascagoula site, which will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs. A new 26,000-ft facility will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms. “We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities […]
WDAM-TV

Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival. 2021 was the first year of the...
BEAUMONT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

