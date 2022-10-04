Read full article on original website
Related
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
nwlaborpress.org
Labor’s chance to send a nurse to Salem
Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) member Melissa Busch wants to bring union values to the statehouse in Salem. A resident of rural Columbia County, Busch works as a nurse for Providence Home Health, visiting patients in the southern part of her county and parts of rural Multnomah and Washington counties. This...
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
linfield.edu
Linfield hires new media and public relations manager
Kelly Williams Brown started in her role as Linfield University’s media and public relations manager on Sept. 19. Brown will work with reporters and the media, write content for Linfield’s various platforms, distribute press releases and edit “Linfield Ahead,” the university’s twice-weekly newsletter. “We’re very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
beachconnection.net
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
kptv.com
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
IN THIS ARTICLE
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pamplin Media Group
Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close
A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple
On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
wufe967.com
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in Linn County early Friday morning
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Linn County was felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday morning. The rumbling hypocenter was tracked to an area about nine miles southeast of Lacomb, near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness, just before 6 a.m. The earth’s...
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
Good News Network
Lumber Company Grows Trees That Smile With Massive Grin for Oregon Drivers
Every autumn in Oregon, motorists traveling down the route 18 receive a “beaming” smile from the hills above the roadway. That’s because years ago, Hampton Lumber company logged the trees on that hill, and decided to replant early-changing larch in the shape of a smiley face. Surrounded...
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
Comments / 0