FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
NBA
Trail Blazers waive Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 7, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Cacok played in two preseason games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Inside the Lab with Jamal Richardson
Justin and Carter are joined by basketball trainer Jamal Richardson of JMR Basketball to discuss what's it's like working with current Cavaliers Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, break down what fans should expect from their games and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Jalen Suggs Sustains Left Knee Capsule Sprain and Bone Bruise
DALLAS – Eager to level up with his Orlando Magic teammates this season, guard Jalen Suggs’ quest to make a leap in his sophomore campaign has momentarily been put on hold. While attempting to set a ball screen for Paolo Banchero with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter...
NBA
ESPN's Andrew Lopez on preseason, Zion excitement | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez to talk about his experience covering the preseason game in Chicago, the Zion Williamson fandom ramping up, what he looks forward to with future player rotations, and reasons to get excited about the depth of the team going forward.
NBA
NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2022-23 NBA season
WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 81 regular season games, comprehensive gameday programs, the team’s upcoming preseason game at Charlotte and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. Chris...
NBA
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼
Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 7, 2022
New Orleans will play its first regular season home game in the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 23 vs. Utah. In the meantime, over the next two-plus weeks, the one opportunity local fans have to see the club play in the Crescent City is tonight’s 7 p.m. preseason tilt vs. Detroit. Tickets are available here.
NBA
Get to Know Chima Moneke
Chima Moneke is determined to become a vital player for the Sacramento Kings. “Leading, playing hard, running, defense, turning up the crowd, becoming a fan favorite is all I need to do to stay on the court and help the team win,” said Moneke during an interview with Jonathan Bradley.
NBA
Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
NBA
Awardco to Create Rewards Program for Utah Jazz Season Ticket Holders
New Partner Signs Multi-Year Agreement to be Exclusive Jazz Sponsor in the Employee Rewards and Recognition Category and Presenting Sponsor of Season Ticket Members. Awardco and the Utah Jazz announced today a multi-year, exclusive partnership that will result in a rewards program for season ticket holders and corporate partners as well as a “Recognize the Good” public program to honor individuals in the community who have demonstrated goodwill through acts of kindness, charitable service and positive effort.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 61
Greetings preseason enthusiasts. With three exhibition games in the books and two yet to be played, there were plenty of topics to get to on the 61st edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below... This week, Brooke Olzendam and I give our thoughts on the...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/7/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 7, 2022. CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons. New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than...
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks To Host Open Scrimmage On Oct. 15 At 12 pm At Fiserv Forum
CFree tickets available at www.bucks.com/scrimmage. The Milwaukee Bucks will host an open scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Free tickets are available now at www.bucks.com/scrimmage. Doors will open to ticketed fans at 11 a.m. Single game tickets are still available for all Bucks regular season...
NBA
Kings Exercise Team Option On Davion Mitchell
The Sacramento Kings announced today the team has exercised its team option for the 2023-24 season on guard Davion Mitchell, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair. Selected by the Kings with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mitchell earned 2021-22 NBA Rising Stars team honors as he averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists while shooting .418 percent from the field. Mitchell played in 75 games (19 starts) and averaged 27.7 minutes per game during his rookie campaign.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Initial preseason impressions, Derrick Rose's jersey number, and more
Alejandro Yegros: A team with the same roster as they had in the spring looked last night exactly the same as they did in the spring: can't generate good looks on offense, can't stop basic pick-and-roll actions. The core is older, and the only young guys don't look like future All-Stars or anything like that. If you can't sell wins and you can't sell hope: can't we just tank for a chance at that French guy?
NBA
Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks - Game-Worn Association Edition Jersey - 2021 NBA Finals
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, by #22 Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton wore this Association Edition jersey during the Bucks'...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Hornets 103
Preseason games can provide a great opportunity for training camp signees to make their case for a full-time NBA roster spot. Boston Celtics wing Justin Jackson certainly made his Friday night by singlehandedly delivering the most pivotal stretch in a comeback win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Knicks 131 (Preseason)
Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers are 1-1 after their first two preseason contests, following a 131-114 loss at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Knicks used a 46-point second quarter to pull ahead for good en route to a comfortable victory.
NBA
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 107, Pistons 101
Pelicans (2-0 in preseason), Pistons (0-2) Yes, he can score. New Orleans second-year guard Jose Alvarado may have developed a well-deserved reputation for defense and stealing the ball, but on Friday he spent a lot of time putting it in the basket. Behind a combination of determined drives and accurate jump-shooting, the Georgia Tech product helped stake the Pelicans to a double-digit second-half lead and home victory. He finished with 28 points on 12/18 shooting. “Just being more confident in myself from last year,” Alvarado said of what’s behind what appears to be an improved offensive game. “More consistent. Like I always say, I’m not the most athletic (player). My floater’s got to be there. My jump shot has to be there. It was about locking in this offseason and being confident.”
NBA
Hawks to Tip Off Season with ‘Opening Night Presented by State Farm®’ on Oct. 19
All Fans in Attendance will Receive A Free T-shirt Courtesy of State Farm; Limited Tickets Remain at Hawks.com/Tickets. State Farm Teams Up with the Hawks to Host a Pep Rally at William Walker Recreation Center on Monday, Oct. 17. ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2022-23 NBA regular...
