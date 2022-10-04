Pelicans (2-0 in preseason), Pistons (0-2) Yes, he can score. New Orleans second-year guard Jose Alvarado may have developed a well-deserved reputation for defense and stealing the ball, but on Friday he spent a lot of time putting it in the basket. Behind a combination of determined drives and accurate jump-shooting, the Georgia Tech product helped stake the Pelicans to a double-digit second-half lead and home victory. He finished with 28 points on 12/18 shooting. “Just being more confident in myself from last year,” Alvarado said of what’s behind what appears to be an improved offensive game. “More consistent. Like I always say, I’m not the most athletic (player). My floater’s got to be there. My jump shot has to be there. It was about locking in this offseason and being confident.”

