Australia v England, first men’s T20 – live
Over-by-over report: Who will draw first blood as two of the favourites meet two weeks before the World Cup? Find out with Taha Hashim
BBC
Free-scoring England on top against Australia
Eng 95-0 Aaron Finch is not happy as feels he misses the chance of a review for caught behind after Buttler misses a ramp shot. He wanted to know if the ball carried to Matthew Wade but didn't get an answer from the umpire. Not sure why he didn't just ask the wicketkeeper?
ESPN
Melbourne Victory's Chris Ikonomidis, Nani help spoil Sydney FC's homecoming in A-League Men win
Melbourne Victory spoiled Sydney FC's return to the Sydney Football Stadium by recording an entertaining 3-2 win in the first Big Blue of the 2022-23 A-League Men (ALM) season on Saturday evening. Finding themselves in a hole after 15 minutes after new signing Robert Mak put Sydney ahead, Victory responded...
BBC
Australia v England: Jos Buttler '100% fit' to make return
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost...
ESPN
No Sam Kerr, no worries as Matildas notch first win in six months
Australia enjoyed its first win in six months with a 4-1 victory over South Africa in London on Saturday. While there was no Sam Kerr in the starting lineup for the Matildas, as well as a host of other staring XI players missing through injury, the Aussies found the back of the net with ease.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Dundee United, St Johnstone, Aberdeen
Defender Moritz Jenz urges Celtic to stay brave in their approach as he admits Champions League mistakes "will happen". (Daily Record) Celtic are set to discover the extent of Callum McGregor's knee injury today. The captain underwent a scan on Thursday after limping off in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
England v United States: Sarina Wiegman's side no longer fear the world champions
Venue: Wembley Date: Friday, 7 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. When Alex Morgan taunted England fans with her tea drinking celebration at the 2019 World Cup, it signified a feeling of invincibility that ran through the United States' team.
ESPN
Italy beats US, Canada over Japan at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales took on Scotland, also at Whangarei. Top-seeded and favorite England laid down a clear marker in its opening match on...
How flying Dutchman Max Verstappen dominated F1 to win his second world championship
Max Verstappen has secured his second Formula One world championship after winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.Here, the PA news agency charters Verstappen’s road to title glory.BahrainVerstappen and Charles Leclerc were involved in a terrific battle for first, trading positions on numerous occasions under the lights in Sakhir. Leclerc managed to keep Verstappen at bay before the Dutch driver suffered a mechanical failure in the closing laps to open his championship defence with a disappointing DNF.Saudi ArabiaVerstappen and Leclerc were at it again a week later in Jeddah – a race which faced a driver boycott following a missile strike...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
theScore
England extends unbeaten run with friendly win over USWNT at Wembley
London, Oct 7, 2022 (AFP) - England Women rode a wave of euphoria to beat world champions the United States 2-1 on Friday in their first match at Wembley since they were crowned European champions in July. The build-up to the friendly was overshadowed by the damning revelations in a...
Yardbarker
“Celtic Park is a place where guests traditionally suffer,” Süddeutsche Zeitung
Celtic travelled to Germany to take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening where Ange Postecoglou’s side took the game to Leipzig and competed well in the first half but were eventually defeated 3-1. However the Celtic support showed their support for their team, even in defeat, which was picked up on by the German media.
ESPN
Rooney on Ronaldo's Man United woe: He must be patient
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney urged Cristiano Ronaldo to remain patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way as the Portugal international looks to work his way back into the Premier League club's first team. Ronaldo, in his second spell at United, has started only...
Yardbarker
“There’s only one Frank McGarvey,” Celtic support rallies round a Hoops Hero
Former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has announced on social media. The Celtic legend’s son Scott and other members of the family posted the worrying update on social media last night confirming that McGarvey senior, aged 66, had been diagnosed on Thursday. Davie...
Max Verstappen crowned world champion for second time in bizarre end to Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance and after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you sure?”It...
The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover
Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday looking to go five home games unbeaten at the start of a Premier League season for the first time in over a decade.The Magpies will also be celebrating a year under their new owners and – perhaps more pertinently – 12 months since the end of Mike Ashley’s era.Here, the PA news agency looks at how results on Tyneside have improved in the past 12 months.From relegation candidates to best of the restNewcastle have amassed 57 points in 39 Premier League matches during the year since the Saudi takeover.This amounts to their best 39-game spell...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Liverpool; Barcelona hosts Celta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League comes under threat when Liverpool visits Emirates Stadium. Arsenal hasn’t scored against Jurgen Klopp’s team in their last six meetings, and Mikel Arteta had to urge his team to play without fear against the Reds. That might not be so hard this time given Liverpool’s recent form, with just two wins in its opening seven games. A win for Arsenal would keep it one point ahead of Manchester City and open up a 14-point gap to Liverpool. Manchester United tries to bounce back from its 6-3 loss to Man City when it visits Everton. Also, West Ham hosts Fulham in a London derby and Crystal Palace welcomes Leeds.
MATCHDAY: City’s Haaland has Southampton in his sniper scope
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Pep Guardiola admits he has nothing to teach Erling Haaland, saying the striker has “incredible instinct” for scoring. Haaland has 19 goals in 12 matches, including three hat tricks, since joining Manchester City in the summer. Guardiola says, “He has this talent, this quality. All the time — a cross, a deflection — he is there. This type of player, how can a manager teach him? It is impossible. It is instinct, completely natural. He did it in Norway, in Austria, in Germany and he does it here. He smells it.” Haaland scored three in the 6-3 win over Manchester United last weekend, and two in the 5-0 win over Copenhagen midweek in the Champions League. They welcome Southampton, which was unbeaten against City last season, but has scored only eight times in this league. City is one point behind league leader Arsenal, which hosts Liverpool on Sunday. Chelsea is at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both have been rocked by injuries. Wesley Fofana’s knee injury isn’t as serious as first suspected midweek in the win over AC Milan, but he’s out for weeks rather than months. N’Golo Kante is back training after his latest hamstring issue but isn’t fully fit. Wolves are having to shake off Portugal winger Pedro Neto’s ankle surgery that will sideline him until after the World Cup. Tottenham and Brighton will wear black armbands in tribute to much-loved Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week. It’s the first home match for Brighton manager Roberto De Zebri. Spurs are without Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, who got a three-match suspension for being sent off in the loss to Arsenal last weekend. Also, Newcastle hosts Brentford, and Bournemouth has Leicester.
Yardbarker
Arsenal are now ready to prove they are at Liverpool’s level
Ever since Mikel Arteta started his second summer round of bringing in new players to continue the rebuild of the Arsenal team from scratch, we started to hope that we were seeing the start of something big happening at the Emirates. We introduced our new players gradually in preseason and...
Report: Arsenal and Liverpool chasing bargain deal for 'The next Erling Haaland'
Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the race for a player compared to Erling Haaland, with either team possibly getting him for a cut-price fee
MLS・
