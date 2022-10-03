A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Pep Guardiola admits he has nothing to teach Erling Haaland, saying the striker has “incredible instinct” for scoring. Haaland has 19 goals in 12 matches, including three hat tricks, since joining Manchester City in the summer. Guardiola says, “He has this talent, this quality. All the time — a cross, a deflection — he is there. This type of player, how can a manager teach him? It is impossible. It is instinct, completely natural. He did it in Norway, in Austria, in Germany and he does it here. He smells it.” Haaland scored three in the 6-3 win over Manchester United last weekend, and two in the 5-0 win over Copenhagen midweek in the Champions League. They welcome Southampton, which was unbeaten against City last season, but has scored only eight times in this league. City is one point behind league leader Arsenal, which hosts Liverpool on Sunday. Chelsea is at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both have been rocked by injuries. Wesley Fofana’s knee injury isn’t as serious as first suspected midweek in the win over AC Milan, but he’s out for weeks rather than months. N’Golo Kante is back training after his latest hamstring issue but isn’t fully fit. Wolves are having to shake off Portugal winger Pedro Neto’s ankle surgery that will sideline him until after the World Cup. Tottenham and Brighton will wear black armbands in tribute to much-loved Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week. It’s the first home match for Brighton manager Roberto De Zebri. Spurs are without Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, who got a three-match suspension for being sent off in the loss to Arsenal last weekend. Also, Newcastle hosts Brentford, and Bournemouth has Leicester.

