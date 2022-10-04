Read full article on original website
Related
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
satnews.com
SDA awards York Space Systems million$$$ for Tranche 1 demo + experimentation system
The Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded a firm-fixed price, Other Transaction prototype agreement, with a total potential value of approximately $200 million, to York Space Systems of Denver, Colorado, for the establishment of the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES) Program. With the agreement finalized September 30, 2022,...
satnews.com
Sidus Space receives million$ in Q3 purchase orders for space + defense hardware + services
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company has revealed hat, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the company had received a combined total of more than $1.9 million in new purchase orders for space and defense hardware and services supporting multiple customers. “Space and defense hardware manufacturing is...
IGN
Simulation Shows a New Theory on How the Moon Was Created
Scientists from Durham University’s Institute for Computational Cosmology have used supercomputer simulations to reveal a new explanation for the Moon's origin. These simulations depict a huge impact which places a Moon-like body into orbit around Earth. The researchers simulated hundreds of impacts, changing the speed and angle of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
historynet.com
The Northrop P-61 Black Widow and its Deadly Web
Not counting bombers, transports and more specialized types, the United States produced just over 100,000 fighter aircraft of 11 different types for use in World War II. Only 674 of them were Northrop P-61 Black Widows (with another 32 delivered after war’s end). Yet the brutish twin-engine night fighter has achieved a mythic status that belies its small production run and short career—just a single year of combat at the end of the conflict.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
satnews.com
UPDATE 3: Rocket Lab rockets the GAzelle smallsat to orbit via Electron + breaks their annual launch record + GA-EMS’ comments on the successful launch
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. broke their annual launch record with the launch of “It Argos Up From Here,” a dedicated launch for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS). The mission was Rocket Lab’s 31st Electron launch overall and the eighth for the year to date, besting the company’s previous record of seven launches in 2020. Rocket Lab has now successfully launched a mission every month since April 2022, delivering frequent and reliable access to orbit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
The last 12,000 years show a more complex climate history than previously thought
We rely on climate models to predict the future, but models cannot be fully tested as climate observations rarely extend back more than 150 years. Understanding the Earth's past climate history across a longer period gives us an invaluable opportunity to test climate models on longer timescales and reduce uncertainties in climate predictions.
satnews.com
SES’ second and third C-Band satellites successfully launch on ULA rocket
SES announced that the SES-20 and SES-21 satellites were successfully launched into space by the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 5:36 pm local time on Tuesday, October 4. Both C-band satellites will enable SES to continue...
20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace
For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
satnews.com
UPDATE 2: Friday’s launch scrubbed, the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission has been re-scheduled for Saturday, October 8th
The launch on Friday has been scrubbed. Now SpaceX is targeting Saturday, October 8 for launch of the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 70-minute launch window opens at 7:05 p.m. ET (23:05 UTC).
satnews.com
UP42’s SAR satellite portfolio expands with ICEYE’s data
UP42‘s portfolio has significantly expanded its satellite synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data with the addition of products from ICEYE, a leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging. ICEYE is capable of providing persistent near-real time monitoring for any location on Earth multiple times a day or night, and in any weather conditions.
satnews.com
Hyperspectral imaging for smallsats is the goal of Exobotics + Simera Sense collaboration
Exobotics and Simera Sense are collaborating to engineer and integrate a hyperspectral imager into one of their smallsat platforms that is scheduled to be launched into LEO later this year. The hyperspectral imager will perform high resolution imaging, at less than 5 meters per pixel in the 450 to 900...
satnews.com
Orbital Sidekick selected as partner for the intelligent Pipeline Integrity Program (iPIPE)
Orbital Sidekick (OSK has been selected again by the intelligent Pipeline Integrity Program (iPIPE) to serve as the company’s technology partner. OSK will have an opportunity to advance its Global Hyperspectral Observation Satellite constellation — known as GHOSt — which is set to launch in 2023. The hyperspectral imaging (HSI) constellation consists of six, 100 k.g., ESPA class satellites for launches on the SpaceX Transporter program.
satnews.com
NewSpace Systems’ ESA contract to further parafoil system that recovers payloads and more
Founded in 2015, the UK SME, NewSpace Systems Ltd, supported by the UK Space Agency, has recently been awarded a contract from ESA under the Agency’s GSTP program. This contract looks to expand on the company’s existing Glide2 GPS cargo delivery system concept by defining the architecture for a GPS-guided parafoil system targeted at the precision recovery/return of payloads, rocket boosters and space vehicles from space.
satnews.com
Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell will share his expertise in presentation and panel discussion at 2022 MilSat Symposium
Terran Orbital Corporation’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell will provide a presentation at the 2022 MilSat Symposium during The Silicon Valley Space Week symposium, October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Silicon Valley Space Week (SVSW) is the amalgamation of Satellite Innovation, the MilSat Symposium and several important industry networking events.
satnews.com
Learn how to harness the power of the digital backbone courtesy of Aitech during Silicon Valley Space Week
From the growing satellite sector focusing on LEO/NEO orbits to developments in military intelligence throughout space applications, Aitech is helping to improve network connectivity for critical, on-orbit communications. The company’s rugged, COTS-based solutions harness the power of scalable, versatile interconnects and open standards-based computing to build out the digital backbone,...
satnews.com
Update 5: Same day successes as SpaceX’s Crew-5 soar to ISS, just seven hours later 52 Starlinks launch
UPDATE 5 POSTING — 2 LAUNCHES SAME DAY. On Wednesday, October 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET, 16:00 UTC, Falcon 9 launched Dragon’s fifth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew-5) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “Missions like Crew-5 are proof we are living through a golden era of commercial space exploration. It’s a new era powered by the spirit of partnership, fueled by scientific ingenuity, and inspired by the quest for new discoveries,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
satnews.com
Cell backhaul net LATAM expansion by AXESS Networks incorporates ST Engineering iDirect’s Mx-DMA MRC tech
ST Engineering iDirect has delivered their Mx-DMA® MRC technology to global service provider AXESS Networks, enabling the company to further augment its cellular backhaul networks while achieving greater efficiencies. The implementation by AXESS, across Colombia, Peru and Mexico, has been completed at a time when demand for mobile connectivity...
Comments / 0