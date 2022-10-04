ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Police identify pedestrian killed in South Austin collision

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Friday, Sep. 30, at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Industrial Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 10:55 p.m. The preliminary...
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police

LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Fight for justice continues after SMPD officer kills woman

On June 10, 2020, Pamela Watts' life was altered forever when off-duty San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) Officer Sgt. Hartman struck her car, severely injuring her and killing her partner Jennifer Miller. Two years later, activists are still fighting for justice and reform surrounding the fatal case. With a mountain...
