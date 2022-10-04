Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Report: Man arrested after confrontation at north Austin restaurant
An Austin man was arrested Saturday in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
CBS Austin
Police identify pedestrian killed in South Austin collision
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Friday, Sep. 30, at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Industrial Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 10:55 p.m. The preliminary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
news4sanantonio.com
Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence
SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
Killeen police: Shooting victim dies after 40 days in hospital
Killeen police said this is the 15th homicide investigation this year.
Hundreds of ACL Festival staff to carry naloxone this year in case of overdoses
Judge Andy Brown said Travis County supplied roughly 60 doses of the spray which have made their way to some members of the bartending team. A nonprofit supplied hundreds more, which have gone to a large portion of ACL management.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Austin mayor tweets second apology for sleeping during officer's funeral
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, issued another apology on Wednesday evening for appearing to sleep during a fallen officer's funeral earlier this week.
news4sanantonio.com
Police Department mourning death of Captain who served the City of Seguin for 39 years
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Miguel Rosas. Captain Miguel Rosas proudly served the City of Seguin for 39 years before retiring in 2008 at the rank of Captain with the Seguin Police Department. “He served the community selflessly and with...
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
universitystar.com
Fight for justice continues after SMPD officer kills woman
On June 10, 2020, Pamela Watts' life was altered forever when off-duty San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) Officer Sgt. Hartman struck her car, severely injuring her and killing her partner Jennifer Miller. Two years later, activists are still fighting for justice and reform surrounding the fatal case. With a mountain...
Texas Mayor Allegedly Falls Asleep During Officer’s Funeral
Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, is in hot water after pictures emerged this week reportedly showing him sleeping during a funeral for a police officer who was killed in an off-duty crash. Senior Officer Anthony Martin was driving his police motorcycle home after his night shift when a...
‘I was screaming, crying’: Woman waits 20 minutes for North Hays EMS, friend dies in her arms
An excruciating 20 minutes is how long some people in northern Hays County have waited for paramedics. One of those people was Carrie Napiorkowski.
Comments / 0