Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Report: Man arrested after confrontation at north Austin restaurant
An Austin man was arrested Saturday in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
KVUE
Woman and two children held for ransom in southeast Austin
Police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and two kids in Austin. Police say it was a random attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
APD investigates aggravated bank robbery, asks for help identifying suspect
The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery at a central Austin bank Tuesday.
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
Hundreds of ACL Festival staff to carry naloxone this year in case of overdoses
Judge Andy Brown said Travis County supplied roughly 60 doses of the spray which have made their way to some members of the bartending team. A nonprofit supplied hundreds more, which have gone to a large portion of ACL management.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Bastrop County man pleads guilty to flying contraband into a Fort Worth federal prison with a drone
A Bastrop County man has pleaded guilty to charges that he used a drone to fly drugs, weapons and other contraband over the wall at the federal prison in Fort Worth.
universitystar.com
Fight for justice continues after SMPD officer kills woman
On June 10, 2020, Pamela Watts' life was altered forever when off-duty San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) Officer Sgt. Hartman struck her car, severely injuring her and killing her partner Jennifer Miller. Two years later, activists are still fighting for justice and reform surrounding the fatal case. With a mountain...
‘I was screaming, crying’: Woman waits 20 minutes for North Hays EMS, friend dies in her arms
An excruciating 20 minutes is how long some people in northern Hays County have waited for paramedics. One of those people was Carrie Napiorkowski.
APD looking for suspect of robberies at H-E-B, A+ Federal Credit Union
The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the H-E-B at 6607 S. I-35 service road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 W. Stassney Ln.
Comments / 0