Bozeman, MT

Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great

Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun

For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
Fun Bozeman Events: First Week of October

October is here but the weather is still nice! Enjoy every minute by attending these fun Bozeman area events this week. Don't waste any time...winter will be here before you know it!. Wednesday, October 5th, 2022: RAVEN ROSHI (solo) LIVE at Lockhorn Cider House - (21 South Wallace, downtown Bozeman)...
Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils

Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here, but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
Is Montana Being Scammed By These Beggars? Bozeman Says “Yes”

That's the question that a lot of Montanans have when it comes to the different folks "playing" instruments at different retail parking lots around town. All one has to do is head over to Target during the day here in Bozeman and you are more than likely to see one or more folks playing the violin or the accordion while asking for money.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman

Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
