Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Tragedy Near the Gulch: Body of an Overdue Montana Hunter Found
This was not a case of foul play or the inability to fend off an animal attack. But there is likely little comfort in that for friends and family of a man who was probably doing something that he loved all his life. In what is being attributed to health issues, the Montana hunting community lost one of its own this week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman
This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
Are You Guilty? Most People Don’t Know This is Illegal in Bozeman
With so many new people moving to Bozeman, this has become a major issue. I commute to and from Manhattan every day for work and am blown away by the number of people that I see talking on their cell phones while driving. We all know that there are certain...
With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun
For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
bozemancvb.com
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area
One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
MSU student, Navy pilot father to team up for national anthem and flyover
Capt. Billy Fraser will lead a flyover of the Bobcat homecoming football game against Idaho State while his daughter, Emily, a first-year MSU student, sings the national anthem.
All Treats, No Tricks: Halloween Safety Hacks for Everyone
Kids AND adults like to enjoy Halloween. If your kids are heading out to trick or treat and you're headed to an adult Halloween party, consider a few things to ensure the night is all fun...not freaky. By the way, don't be surprised to spend more money on all the...
Fun Bozeman Events: First Week of October
October is here but the weather is still nice! Enjoy every minute by attending these fun Bozeman area events this week. Don't waste any time...winter will be here before you know it!. Wednesday, October 5th, 2022: RAVEN ROSHI (solo) LIVE at Lockhorn Cider House - (21 South Wallace, downtown Bozeman)...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils
Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here, but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?
For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
Is Montana Being Scammed By These Beggars? Bozeman Says “Yes”
That's the question that a lot of Montanans have when it comes to the different folks "playing" instruments at different retail parking lots around town. All one has to do is head over to Target during the day here in Bozeman and you are more than likely to see one or more folks playing the violin or the accordion while asking for money.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing: "Hiring with competitive wages." So I got to wondering, "What does 'competitive wage' actually mean?" In most towns, it always seemed like 25 bucks an hour was pretty decent. In fact,...
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman
Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
