LISTEN: What are the worst 5 dog breeds to own?
While they may be man's best friend, not all of them are equally friendly or polite, so the question must be asked, what dogs should would-be-owners stay away from?. One U.K. veterinarian is blowing up online for his list of the top five worst dogs to own. The vet said that Chow Chows, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Dachshunds, Shar-Peis, and French Bulldogs should all be avoided because of health concerns and/or behavioral mannerisms.
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
World's tallest living cat confirmed as Fenir the Savannah
Michigan physician Will Powers is used to seeing feline records broken – after all, three of his cats have held entries in the Guinness World Records. But now he can add a fourth thanks to two-year-old Savannah, Fenir Antares Power, being named the world’s tallest living cat. Measuring...
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!
There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet
There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
Beano comic strip changes colour for World Mental Health Day
Beano has turned its Dennis comic strip a different colour in support of World Mental Health day this month.The special edition strip sees Dennis dressed in yellow and black stripes instead of his usual red and black attire.The colour change is Beano’s move to show support for children’s charity YoungMinds, which is currently running a #HelloYellow campaign.The campaign encourages people to wear yellow to show their support for creating a brighter future for young people’s mental health.The new comic strip, which went on sale on Wednesday, centres on this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of “How You Feel Matters”.It...
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
4 Dog Breeds With Blue Tongues
Most dogs have pink tongues, but a few breeds naturally have blue tongues, sometimes called black tongues. At least two breeds are required to have blue tongues by their breed standard, which is the written description of the required characteristics of the breed. The chow chow and the shar-pei always have solid blue tongues. Additionally, both the Eurasier and the Thai ridgeback may have black-spotted tongues or a solid blue-black tongues. Some other breeds and mixed breeds occasionally have blue tongues or pink tongues with blue spots.
Puppy Training: Raising a Social Pup Starts With These 4 Principles
It takes time and effort to raise a happy, social pup. These four puppy training principles will kickstart the process!. First, let’s separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to training. Myth vs. Reality. The Myth: Puppies are sweet little balls of furry fun who magically follow...
Groomer Hilariously Imitates Dog Breeds at Her Salon: 'So Accurate'
A groomer hilariously imitates the most memorable breeds she gets in her salon, with people hailing her online portrayals as "so accurate." Vanessa De Prophetis runs Perfect Pooches from her home in Niagara Falls, Canada, and regularly shares clips of her clients to her YouTube account, @girlwithedogs. She also uploads their antics to her TikTok account (which has the same name), with some of her most popular videos amassing 27 million views.
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Sheepdog Poodle Mix – Sheepadoodle Traits And Needs
The Sheepadoodle is a popular sheepdog Poodle mix. It’s a cross between an Old English Sheepdog and a Poodle. Poodles come in three sizes and the size your sheepdog Poodle mix will reach once full grown, will depend on the Poodle parent. Most Sheepadoodles have a Standard Poodle parent rather than one of the smaller Poodle breeds. So these tend to be big dogs weighing up to 80lbs and sometimes more.
