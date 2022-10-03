Slide 1 of 15: Every year, Forbes releases its list of the highest-paying dead celebrities. Unsurprisingly, many of these celebrities see huge increases in their estates after their heirs, businesses, or estates sell the rights to their songs, stories, products, and more. 2021’s list of highest-paid celebs ranges from singers who saw a huge bump in revenue after a sale of their discography to children’s writers whose fantastical worlds will be streaming on a screen near you soon. Check out Forbes for more methodology information. Related: These celebrities make millions … selling merch SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor 1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO