msn.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admits even his ‘cold, dark soul’ was overcome with emotion by weeping fan
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor’s autograph. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, 50, made a man cry “tears of joy” by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a ‘Black Adam’ fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.
msn.com
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Still Live In Separate Homes
Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.
msn.com
Eva Mendes praises handsome husband Ryan Gosling for his new Gucci campaign
Eva Mendes is a proud wife and Ryan Gosling’s number-one fan. The Cuban actress took to Instagram to praise the father of her daughters after his new Gucci campaign. “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” she captioned her Instagram post. The pair have been together for 11 years, but...
People Are Sharing The Best Work Advice They Got In Therapy, And, As An Exhausted Millennial, I Needed This
"I was a textbook definition of a workaholic. Showed up early, stayed late, worked during off hours. You name it. My stress was killing me. Literally. I passed out at work from the weight of being so invested in my job and the fear of being fired."
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlotte Latvala: Actual phone calls evoke fear, joy
I was texting back and forth with my daughter at college, solidifying plans for her fall break in a couple of weeks. “Actually, can I call you?” she typed. “Too much to text.” ...
msn.com
‘Survivor 43’ spoilers: Boot list, eliminations in order
Slide 1 of 5: The 43rd season of “Survivor” premiered September 21, 2022 on CBS and introduced 18 brand new castaways from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. This installment filmed in Spring 2022, so all of the contestants had the option of seeing how the twists and turns of “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42” played out on TV. Over the course of 26 days in Fiji, host Jeff Probst will snuff out every single torch until only one person remains as the Sole Survivor and the winner of the $1 million prize. If you’re looking for “Survivor 43” spoilers on the boot list (so far) and eliminations in order, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photos below to see the updated boots to date.
msn.com
The highest-paid dead celebrities
Slide 1 of 15: Every year, Forbes releases its list of the highest-paying dead celebrities. Unsurprisingly, many of these celebrities see huge increases in their estates after their heirs, businesses, or estates sell the rights to their songs, stories, products, and more. 2021’s list of highest-paid celebs ranges from singers who saw a huge bump in revenue after a sale of their discography to children’s writers whose fantastical worlds will be streaming on a screen near you soon. Check out Forbes for more methodology information. Related: These celebrities make millions … selling merch SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor 1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
