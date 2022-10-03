ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admits even his ‘cold, dark soul’ was overcome with emotion by weeping fan

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor’s autograph. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, 50, made a man cry “tears of joy” by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a ‘Black Adam’ fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Still Live In Separate Homes

Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Adele
msn.com

‘Survivor 43’ spoilers: Boot list, eliminations in order

Slide 1 of 5: The 43rd season of “Survivor” premiered September 21, 2022 on CBS and introduced 18 brand new castaways from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. This installment filmed in Spring 2022, so all of the contestants had the option of seeing how the twists and turns of “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42” played out on TV. Over the course of 26 days in Fiji, host Jeff Probst will snuff out every single torch until only one person remains as the Sole Survivor and the winner of the $1 million prize. If you’re looking for “Survivor 43” spoilers on the boot list (so far) and eliminations in order, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photos below to see the updated boots to date.
TV SERIES
msn.com

The highest-paid dead celebrities

Slide 1 of 15: Every year, Forbes releases its list of the highest-paying dead celebrities. Unsurprisingly, many of these celebrities see huge increases in their estates after their heirs, businesses, or estates sell the rights to their songs, stories, products, and more. 2021’s list of highest-paid celebs ranges from singers who saw a huge bump in revenue after a sale of their discography to children’s writers whose fantastical worlds will be streaming on a screen near you soon. Check out Forbes for more methodology information. Related: These celebrities make millions … selling merch SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor 1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy