Pac-12 scores: UCLA leads Utah; Washington in trouble

There are two early games on the Week 6 Pac-12 football schedule - and both games are going against the grain. No. 18 UCLA entered its Rose Bowl showdown with No. 11 Utah as 3.5-point underdogs, but the Bruins have looked like the better team through two-and-a-half quarters. Chip Kelly's Bruins ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Makes Wyoming A Great State To Live Off-Grid?

If you've been contemplating moving off-grid and living away from other people, you've got a leg up on most people by living in Wyoming. The cowboy state is ranked in the top 10 of best states for off-grid living. What does 'off-grid living' actually mean? Merriam-Webster.com gives the definition as:...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne, WY
