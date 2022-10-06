ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry"

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMJkt_0iMmjDVL00
  • Summary

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology.

The field of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry has been harnessed to improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals now being tested in clinical trials, along with a host of health, agricultural and industrial applications.

"Combining simple chemical building blocks makes it possible to create an almost endless variety of molecules," the award-giving body said in a statement, adding that "sometimes simple answers are the best".

Danish winner Medal described click chemistry as a way to build complex structures and link them as if they were pieces of Lego, the plastic construction toy.

The technology is employed globally to learn more about cells and track biological processes. It also allows assembly in the lab of stable molecules without creating undesirable by-products that had hobbled older methods.

Sharpless joins an elite band of scientists who have won two Nobel prizes. The other individuals are John Bardeen who won the Physics prize twice, Marie Curie, who won Physics and Chemistry, Linus Pauling who won Chemistry and Peace and Frederick Sanger who won the Chemistry prize twice.

"I'm absolutely stunned, I'm sitting here and I can hardly breathe," Bertozzi said from California after the academy reached her by telephone with the news she had won.

She added that as part of her work, she and her team managed to visualize and understand cell surface structures known as glycans, leading to a new idea in cancer immune therapy.

The academy said the laureates' discoveries had been used far beyond oncology, enabling products such as antimicrobials, herbicides, diagnostic tests, corrosion retardants and brightening agents.

Bertozzi works at Stanford University, Sharpless works at the Scripps Research institute, both in California, while Meldal is at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Meldal told Reuters his legs and body started shaking with excitement when the Nobel committee called.

"It is not every day to have a Dane get the Nobel Prize," he said, adding he had been recording a teaching video when he received the news and that he was very proud on behalf of his colleagues and team.

The third of the prizes unveiled over six consecutive weekdays, the chemistry Nobel follows those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.

The 2021 chemistry award was won by German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan for their work in creating new tools to build molecules, aiding in the development of new drugs as well as in areas such as plastics.

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, himself a chemist, and have been awarded since 1901. Economics was added later.

The prizes have been awarded every year with a few interruptions, primarily for the world wars, and made no break for the COVID-19 pandemic though much of the pageantry and events were put on hold or temporarily moved online.

($1 = 10.9281 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm and Marie Mannes in Gdansk; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Gdansk-based reporter covering the nordic stock markets and general business news.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bardeen
Person
Frederick Sanger
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Linus Pauling
Person
Marie Curie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Danish
Reuters

Marketmind: The Next Three Days

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Remember that 2010 movie starring Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks with a nail-biting end? Well, the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey has crowed, sort of making clear the Liz Truss government can't bank on it defending markets from the fallout of an ill-conceived economic revival plan for more than three days.
WORLD
Reuters

Crypto.com chooses Paris for European headquarters

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com will set up its European regional headquarters in Paris, the Singapore-based company said on Wednesday. The firm will invest 150 million euros ($145.7 million) in France to support the establishment of its market operations, it said in a statement, adding it will hire local talent in the fields of compliance, business development and product.
MARKETS
Reuters

Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship

(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Reuters

Italy's MPS scrambles to secure share issue commitments

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) was racing on Wednesday to get commitments from investors for its 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) share issue so it can secure a backstop from banks for any unsold stock, three people close to the matter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy