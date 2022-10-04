ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Sheriff: 8-month-old among four family members kidnapped in California, person of interest in custody

By Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eSb0_0iMmfMsO00

NEW YORK — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the kidnapping of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who remain missing, authorities said.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business in Merced County in Northern California on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.

A person of interest in the case is currently in custody, authorities said Tuesday. The man -- identified as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado -- attempted to take his own life "prior to law enforcement involvement" and is currently in critical condition receiving medical attention, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

The update comes after detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at a bank in the city of Atwater, in Merced County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office initially said a subject captured in surveillance footage making a transaction at the bank matched the appearance of a suspect seen in surveillance footage at the kidnapping scene. The sheriff's office later said a photo of the person at the ATM was not the person of interest who is in custody, and that it's working with the bank to obtain the correct photo.

The four family members have not been found.

"Investigators continue to follow up on all leads and are working diligently to find the family," the sheriff's office said. "We continue to ask for the public’s help with any information that may assist us in locating the family’s whereabouts."

No motive is known, the sheriff said.

"It's imperative that we get some information on this. So far, as I know, no contact has been made, no ransom demands, nothing from the suspects," the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office announced on Tuesday that Amandeep Singh's truck had been found on fire shortly before noon on Monday.

Police went to Amandeep Singh's home around 12:35 p.m. Monday; while they couldn't locate him, they did speak to another relative, the sheriff's office said. When the relative couldn't reach Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh or Amandeep Singh, the relative reported them missing, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's officials then responded to a business, and "during the primary investigation, detectives determined that the individuals were kidnapped," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

"We've got detectives out canvassing, we've had aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this," he said. "We've got to bring this family home safely."

Merced County is located between San Francisco and Fresno.

The FBI, California Department of Justice and local law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Atwater, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGAU

Relatives of kidnapped California family beg for help, tips

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Relatives of a family kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California pleaded for help Wednesday in the search for an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle, who authorities say were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
WGAU

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX — (AP) — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year.
SAN LUIS, AZ
WGAU

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Atm
WGAU

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe....
SANIBEL, FL
WGAU

Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart

PHOENIX — (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Kentucky man finds out he won $1 million after checking old Powerball tickets

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man still went to work the next day after discovering that a Powerball ticket he bought in August was a million-dollar winner. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he discovered it after checking a stack of 40 old Powerball tickets dating back to June, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by WDRB.
LEXINGTON, KY
WGAU

Report: Mom of Walker's child says he paid for her abortion

ATLANTA — (AP) — A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. The Daily Beast, which first...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, WI
WGAU

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity on Friday night in their only expected debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a Raleigh cable television...
RALEIGH, NC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
93K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy