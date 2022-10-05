Read full article on original website
New ad targets GOP Secretary of State nominee in Minnesota
A new ad out today in Minnesota, shared first exclusively with NBC News, highlights some controversial past statements made by the state's GOP nominee for Secretary of State, Kim Crockett. "Crockett's views are so offensive, they're embarrassing her own party," a narrator in the ad says. The ad is funded...
This ‘Legos’ house has folks wanting to move to Wisconsin. Take a look and see why
“It’s lovely! A house where you must wear shoes.”
After two years, election deniers are winning in Wisconsin. Why are we still debating the Big Lie?
Name the names. Produce the forged ballots. Tell me exactly who pulled it off and exactly how they did it. No generalities. No more “simply raising questions.” Show me a tabulating machine anywhere in Wisconsin that took a vote meant for Donald Trump and switched it to Joe Biden.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states' action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Biden aims to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black, Latino communities.
Emmer voted against infrastructure bill, then sought its funding for Minnesota highway project
Dozens of U.S. House Republicans, including Rep. Tom Emmer, voted against a massive infrastructure bill last year, but that did not stop them from seeking money for local projects that would be funded by the bill. First reported by CNN, dozens of GOP lawmakers who opposed the infrastructure bill have...
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota and South Dakota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Midwest, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
