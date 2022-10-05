ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New ad targets GOP Secretary of State nominee in Minnesota

A new ad out today in Minnesota, shared first exclusively with NBC News, highlights some controversial past statements made by the state's GOP nominee for Secretary of State, Kim Crockett. "Crockett's views are so offensive, they're embarrassing her own party," a narrator in the ad says. The ad is funded...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Colorado State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Maine State
Local
Iowa Health
State
Rhode Island State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota and South Dakota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Midwest, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy