New ad targets GOP Secretary of State nominee in Minnesota
A new ad out today in Minnesota, shared first exclusively with NBC News, highlights some controversial past statements made by the state's GOP nominee for Secretary of State, Kim Crockett. "Crockett's views are so offensive, they're embarrassing her own party," a narrator in the ad says. The ad is funded...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
This ‘Legos’ house has folks wanting to move to Wisconsin. Take a look and see why
“It’s lovely! A house where you must wear shoes.”
After two years, election deniers are winning in Wisconsin. Why are we still debating the Big Lie?
Name the names. Produce the forged ballots. Tell me exactly who pulled it off and exactly how they did it. No generalities. No more “simply raising questions.” Show me a tabulating machine anywhere in Wisconsin that took a vote meant for Donald Trump and switched it to Joe Biden.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach on fentanyl: "it's going all over the country and killing Americans"
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach is talking about security along the southern border, saying something needs to be done to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the United States. "The fentanyl that is coming through is just incredible, and when you say every district is...
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Mormon Island: The ghost town that a drought exposed
What is Mormon Island? Latter-day Saint ghost town that emerged because of the drought.
How you can watch this week’s debate between Sen. Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes
MADISON, Wis. — The first debate between U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and his challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, is set to take place Friday night in Milwaukee. The debate is being organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation. The WBA has been organizing debates for more than 30 years, broadcasting them on platforms across the state to help voters make informed decisions when casting their ballots.
Emmer voted against infrastructure bill, then sought its funding for Minnesota highway project
Dozens of U.S. House Republicans, including Rep. Tom Emmer, voted against a massive infrastructure bill last year, but that did not stop them from seeking money for local projects that would be funded by the bill. First reported by CNN, dozens of GOP lawmakers who opposed the infrastructure bill have...
