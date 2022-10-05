Read full article on original website
Related
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Active shooter drill in Moses Lake will mean lots of emergency vehicles
An active shooter drill Saturday morning will mean a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at a pair of health care facilities in Moses Lake. Confluence Health’s Moses Lake Clinic and Samaritan Hospital are both participating in the drill with extensive emergency activities at both facilities. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
‘He deserves to be with us’: Yakima boy still missing, but not forgotten on 5th birthday
YAKIMA, Wash. — For families with small children, every birthday marks a year of big changes, one that’s commemorated with happiness, laughter and love. They sing to their little ones, watch them open presents and celebrate as they blow out candles and make a wish. But for the...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
ncwlife.com
Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car
A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania. Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa,...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On SR 17 (Grant County, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County that injured four people. According to the deputies, a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by Steven Booth, 57, of Warden, was just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback. The Outback was occupied by Stephen Fuchs, 67, and Mathew Bobbitt, 41.
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
ifiberone.com
Woman injured after colliding with tractor near Quincy
QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally turned upside down early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m. Grant County sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
nbcrightnow.com
Othello police investigating homicide
OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
Comments / 0