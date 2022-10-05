ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Active shooter drill in Moses Lake will mean lots of emergency vehicles

An active shooter drill Saturday morning will mean a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at a pair of health care facilities in Moses Lake. Confluence Health’s Moses Lake Clinic and Samaritan Hospital are both participating in the drill with extensive emergency activities at both facilities. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
YAKIMA, WA
Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car

A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
EPHRATA, WA
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
WARDEN, WA
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania. Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Woman injured after colliding with tractor near Quincy

QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally turned upside down early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m. Grant County sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
QUINCY, WA
Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
OTHELLO, WA

