Thirty-six days stand between the American public and many of the most important elections across the country. As voters in each state prepare to cast their ballots, George Stephanopolous and ABC News have put together a new series called Power Trip that will allow potential voters to see candidates up close and personal along the campaign trail. In addition, each episode presented by ABC News will allow viewers to follow a talented group of emerging reporters as they not only deliver the news, but learn about the ins and outs of what it means to be an embed. Every step of the way, Stephanopolous, Rick Klein, Averi Harper and many others within the ABC News team. In the first episode of Power Trip, Abby Cruz, Libby Cathey, Miles Cohen and Will McDuffie tackle the ongoing issue of conservative lawmakers forcing migrants on buses and planes to other cities. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO