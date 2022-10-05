Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Coffee: Sunday Show Lineup | October 2, 2022
It has been a hectic week across the country. Down south, millions of families are dealing with the ongoing effects of Hurricane Ian. Out West, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will limit the use of rap lyrics in court while Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke meet for a gubernatorial debate. As you grab your morning coffee, political insiders, public officials and seasoned journalists gather at the roundtable on ABC, NBC, CNN and FOX News to discuss the biggest topics of the week.
Digging In The Crates: DJ Cassidy Discusses Pass The Mic, DJ’ing For The Obamas & How Hip-Hop Changed His Life
This summer, Newsweek published an article with a headline that reads, “Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan.” Understandably, most college students don’t know what they want to do with the rest of their lives at the young age of 21 or 22. However, DJ Cassidy is not like most people. From his tender toddler years, the New York native has been infatuated with Hip-Hop. It was just a matter of what he would do with his passion. Fortunately, his loving family fed his passion by recording Hip-Hop centric films on VHS for him to watch over and over and buying him a set of turntables for his 10th birthday.
The Debrief: Three Takeaways From Episode One Of ‘Power Trip’
Thirty-six days stand between the American public and many of the most important elections across the country. As voters in each state prepare to cast their ballots, George Stephanopolous and ABC News have put together a new series called Power Trip that will allow potential voters to see candidates up close and personal along the campaign trail. In addition, each episode presented by ABC News will allow viewers to follow a talented group of emerging reporters as they not only deliver the news, but learn about the ins and outs of what it means to be an embed. Every step of the way, Stephanopolous, Rick Klein, Averi Harper and many others within the ABC News team. In the first episode of Power Trip, Abby Cruz, Libby Cathey, Miles Cohen and Will McDuffie tackle the ongoing issue of conservative lawmakers forcing migrants on buses and planes to other cities. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 2