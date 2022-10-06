Read full article on original website
Related
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Sky Sports premiere 'Football's Toughest Opponent' climate change documentary
Sky Sports premiere 'Football's Toughest Opponent' climate change documentary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denis Zakaria still made to wait for Chelsea debut
Denis Zakaria has spoken about proving himself at Chelsea after being made to wait even longer for his debut.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Antonio Conte mourns passing of Gian Piero Ventrone
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has opened up on the sudden passing of fitness coach and close friend Gian Piero Ventrone.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's title challenge is over
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title after losing 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AC Milan vs Chelsea: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing AC Milan vs Chelsea in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Joan Laporta: Super League would not just be 'tiring' big-club clashes
Joan Laporta explains his ongoing vision for the Super League.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Diego Costa reignites feud with Antonio Conte on Chelsea return
Diego Costa has spoken of his delight at receiving a warm reception from Chelsea fans on his return to Stamford Bridge, insisting his exit was down to former manager Antonio Conte and not for a lack of love for the club.
Orlando City 'deserve' to be in MLS Cup Playoffs - Oscar Pareja
The difference between Orlando City's form either side of the US Open Cup final is as clear as night and day. Before their landmark clash with the Sacramento Republic, the Lions enjoyed a four-match winning run that included triumphs over Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Liverpool midfielder Arthur set to miss up to four months
Liverpool midfielder Arthur is to under surgery on a muscle injury and won't play again in 2023.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
UEFA・
90min
872
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0