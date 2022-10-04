ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Sheriff: 8-month-old among four family members kidnapped in California, person of interest in custody

By Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WL9S9_0iMkZPYz00

NEW YORK — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the kidnapping of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who remain missing, authorities said.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business in Merced County in Northern California on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.

A person of interest in the case is currently in custody, authorities said Tuesday. The man -- identified as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado -- attempted to take his own life "prior to law enforcement involvement" and is currently in critical condition receiving medical attention, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

The update comes after detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at a bank in the city of Atwater, in Merced County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office initially said a subject captured in surveillance footage making a transaction at the bank matched the appearance of a suspect seen in surveillance footage at the kidnapping scene. The sheriff's office later said a photo of the person at the ATM was not the person of interest who is in custody, and that it's working with the bank to obtain the correct photo.

The four family members have not been found.

"Investigators continue to follow up on all leads and are working diligently to find the family," the sheriff's office said. "We continue to ask for the public’s help with any information that may assist us in locating the family’s whereabouts."

No motive is known, the sheriff said.

"It's imperative that we get some information on this. So far, as I know, no contact has been made, no ransom demands, nothing from the suspects," the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office announced on Tuesday that Amandeep Singh's truck had been found on fire shortly before noon on Monday.

Police went to Amandeep Singh's home around 12:35 p.m. Monday; while they couldn't locate him, they did speak to another relative, the sheriff's office said. When the relative couldn't reach Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh or Amandeep Singh, the relative reported them missing, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's officials then responded to a business, and "during the primary investigation, detectives determined that the individuals were kidnapped," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

"We've got detectives out canvassing, we've had aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this," he said. "We've got to bring this family home safely."

Merced County is located between San Francisco and Fresno.

The FBI, California Department of Justice and local law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Atwater, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRMG

Surfer in California kicked a shark’s head during attack, survives

ARCATA, Calif. — A surfer in California said he kicked a shark’s head during an attack and was able to survive. According to the Times-Standard, Jared Trainor, 31, has been surfing for about 10 years and after hearing from a co-worker about the waves at Centerville Beach in northern California, he went to check them out last Sunday. When he got there, he paddled out to some waves, sat on his board and waited for more waves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Atm
KRMG

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado's top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Kentucky man finds out he won $1 million after checking old Powerball tickets

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man still went to work the next day after discovering that a Powerball ticket he bought in August was a million-dollar winner. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he discovered it after checking a stack of 40 old Powerball tickets dating back to June, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by WDRB.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa's disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the...
IOWA STATE
KRMG

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity on Friday night in their only expected debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a Raleigh cable television...
RALEIGH, NC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy