Read full article on original website
Related
stocktonsentinel.com
Joy C. Johnson
Heaven has claimed the life of Joy C. Johnson of Manhattan, Kansas. She was 83 years old and died peacefully on October 4, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills. She fought a battle with cancer for the last year. Joy was born on May 1, 1939 in Plainville, Kansas to Louis and...
stocktonsentinel.com
Clara Mae Riffel
Clara Mae (Wright) Riffel of Stockton, KS, passed away on October 3, 2022, at the Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton at the age of 91. She was born on June 10, 1931, to Irvin Day and Lula (Jennings) Wright in Pittsfield, Mass. She was married to Donald Eugene Riffel on October 26, 1952, in Stockton. They were blessed with three sons: Larry, Steve, and Randy.
Comments / 0