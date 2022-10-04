Clara Mae (Wright) Riffel of Stockton, KS, passed away on October 3, 2022, at the Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton at the age of 91. She was born on June 10, 1931, to Irvin Day and Lula (Jennings) Wright in Pittsfield, Mass. She was married to Donald Eugene Riffel on October 26, 1952, in Stockton. They were blessed with three sons: Larry, Steve, and Randy.

