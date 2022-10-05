ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disinformation Targeting Chinese Americans on Social Media Sparks Concerns

As the midterm election approaches, concerns are being raised about right-wing disinformation campaigns targeting Chinese American immigrants on social media. Ethnic Media Services, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that focuses on community-based and minority media, hosted a press conference Friday about “fake news” in non-English speaking communities and its impacts on shaping the dynamics for the upcoming elections. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing voter group by race in the United States, and their influence is being touted as critical to shaping election results.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Fleet Week's Parade of Ships enters the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO - The USS Harpers Ferry – named for the West Virginia town where abolitionist John Brown attacked a Union Armory, one of the main events setting off the Civil War, the Navy ship is a well-armed utility ship that provides many fleet and ground troop support activities. While this ship may not have the cache of an aircraft carrier or a submarine, it is, nonetheless, an important combat ship that delivers the personnel and their equipment to the battle.
Watch the Full—and Fiery—District 6 Supervisor Debate

The Standard Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Weber, left, moderates a debate for District 6 supervisor candidates at The San Francisco Standard offices on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in San Francisco. From left to right are Weber, Ms. Billie Cooper, Cherelle Jackson, Supervisor Matt Dorsey and Honey Mahogany. District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey...
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today

Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
Live Blog: SF Standard’s District 6 Supervisor Debate

In the second event of The Standard’s election debate series, Supervisor Matt Dorsey and candidates Honey Mahogany, Cherelle Jackson and Ms. Billie Cooper will face off Wednesday evening to discuss the key issues affecting District 6 and the city at large. Below are live updates. 6:03 p.m. And we...
CBS San Francisco

Fleet Week in San Francisco is like homecoming for one Navy sailor

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- For one sailor participating in San Francisco's Fleet Week activities, this has been something of a homecoming.San Francisco is a familiar place for Lt. Jr. Grade Blair Murphy."It means a lot for me personally," he told KPIX 5 as his ship was pulling into San Francisco Bay. "My dad was in the Navy stationed in San Francisco, so it means a lot to be able to come back. Especially being with the Navy on a ship. My parents actually got married in San Francisco."It was his dad who inspired him to lead a life with...
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month

A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
The quick, dangerous, dirty development of the Hunters Point Shipyard

“Passage of Proposition P will tell the Navy, federal and state regulatory agencies San Franciscans want no compromise on health concerns for residents of the surrounding Bayview Hunters Point community and future residents and workers at the shipyard. Proponents note Bayview residents are afflicted with the highest levels of cancer, respiratory diseases and other illnesses in San Francisco,” stated Proposition P regarding Hunters Point Shipyard remediation.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck

SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously.  "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
The Jewish Press

What Jewish-free Zones Mean on Campus

If it wasn’t so frightening, one might be able to recognize the irony in the sight of campus progressives trying so hard to virtue signal that they fall victim to a deep moral shame. Nine different law student groups at the University of California Berkeley’s School of Law, my...
