Read full article on original website
LMBZ
3d ago
The Defense & Judge should and need to be held accountable. They're just as guilty in the Deaths of that couple in Idaho. The Judicial System is Failing the American people big time.
Reply(2)
14
Peter Hill
3d ago
I hope the family and people in Idaho sue everyone responsible in Vancouver
Reply
7
Related
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Chronicle
Suspect in Idaho Killings Had Been Released From Jail While Awaiting Bed at Western State Hospital
A man accused of murdering an Idaho couple Saturday was released in July from the Clark County Jail after months of awaiting competency restoration services at Western State Hospital. John Cody Hart, 28, is charged in Adams County Magistrate Court in Idaho with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say...
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
Case of Portland home intruder suspect Terri Zinzer highlights the challenge of civil commitment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Terri Zinzer is a homeless woman who suffers from some form of mental illness. She's been repeatedly accused of committing crimes over the last few years, landing her in and out of the Oregon justice system like a revolving door. Troubling though Zinzer's case may be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
Chronicle
Restrooms, Locker Rooms Searched Across SW Washington District After Reports of Camera
Vancouver Public Schools officials are searching locker rooms and restrooms throughout the district following reports that a staff member may have placed a camera in a girls locker room at Alki Middle School. The district-wide search, announced Thursday in a video address by the district's superintendent, came as the Clark...
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
District to search locker rooms, restrooms after Vancouver employee allegedly videotaped girls
Vancouver public schools will be searching all locker rooms and restrooms across the district after an employee was accused of videotaping girls in the Alki Middle School locker room.
Officials release new details in NE Portland deputy-involved shooting
Portland officials still haven't provided any new information about a Multnomah County deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday that caused a crash and involved a crime scene that spanned several blocks in the Lloyd District.
kbnd.com
OSP Arrest And Heroin Seizure
MADRAS, OR -- On Sunday, October 2nd, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin.
Multnomah County deputy involved in NE Portland shooting; 1 shot
There is police activity in Northeast Portland Wednesday as officers respond to a shooting near the intersection of Grand and Weidler avenues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
KGW
Hillsboro police shoot armed suspect after crime spree
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Reward offered for information on Vancouver shooting that hospitalized 1
A reward is being offered for information connected to a Vancouver shooting that seriously injured a man in early August.
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released from prison in December
The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence.
Settlement reached in fatal police shooting lawsuit
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City Council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a $725,000 settlement in the police shooting of a father who was experiencing a mental health crisis in April 2020. William Abbe, 50, was shot and killed by three Vancouver police officers. The shooting was deemed lawful and...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Officials: Clark County inmates set fire to housing unit
Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.
Comments / 7