thelaurelmagazine.com
Fun Fundraiser
Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: September - 2022. “O Oysters, come and walk with us!” It turns out that Lewis Carroll had the right idea all along – the Highlands Biological Station is hosting its Highlands on the Half-Shell, Sunday, October 2. Highlands knows how to have...
thelaurelmagazine.com
Motoring On!
Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: September - 2022. The Highlands Motoring Festival returns for a September encore with a trio of events. To register or for more information, visit highlandsmotoringfestival.com. The Highlands Motoring Festival, resurgent after asmashing June celebration is staging a mini-festivalthis month for spectacular cars and the...
thelaurelmagazine.com
Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser
Written By: Jenni M. Edwards | Issue: September - 2022. The Literacy & Learning Center’s Golf Ball Drop, set for some time this month at the Highlands Town Ballfield, is built upon the combined power of gravity and a lucky bounce. Since final details were still fluctuating while we were going to press, visit facebook.com/maconliteracy for details.
thelaurelmagazine.com
Putts Fore Paws
Written By: David Stroud - Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society | Issue: September - 2022. Keep Swinging! C-H Humane Society’s Putts for Paws, set for October 10 at the Cullasaja Club, is a banner day for the shelter’s kitties and pooches. Announcing the second annual golf tournament to helpthe shelter...
thelaurelmagazine.com
September of Our Years
Written By: William McReynolds - Highlands Plateau Audubon Society | Issue: September - 2022. This month brings its own nostalgic realizations about time. The arrival of the fall month of September causes us topause and notice the passage of time. We feel the changeof season this month, the eternal march of time. We arein the September of our calendar year. We also think about,perhaps, being in the September of our lives.It’s a good month to think about time. Time might not exist, youknow, outside human experience. In that respect, the experienceof time might be like the experience of beauty: something thatexists not in the objective world but wholly in human experi-ence. This is depth psychology.Our human experience of linear time spans the past, presentand future. We also experience the circularly of time in thecycle of the four seasons and in ideas of reincarnation. TheMaya carved round stone calendars representing hundreds ofthousands of circular years in time.If you combine linear with circular, you get a three-dimensionalspiral. The three-dimensional spiral is an icon that appears onthe edge of theoretical physics and metaphysics, a paradigm ofchange. We know little about time, more about gravity.The best expression of circular time I have ever seen comes inthe form of a poem, the lyrics of a song in The Lion King.Circle of LifeFrom the day we arrive on the planetAnd blinking, step into the sunThere’s more to be seen than can ever be seenMore to do than can ever be doneSome say eat or be eatenSome say live and let liveBut all are agreed as they join the stampedeYou should never take more than you giveIn the circle of life, it’s the wheel of fortuneIt’s the leap of faith, it’s the band of hopeTill we find our place on the path unwinding n the circle, the circle of lifeSome of us fall by the waysideAnd some of us soar to the starsAnd some of us sail through our troublesAnd some have to live with the scarsThere’s far too much to take in hereMore to find than can ever be foundBut the sun rolling high through the sapphire skyKeeps great and small on the endless roundIn the circle, the circle of lifeThis is our time. All of us are in the September of thisyear; Many of us are in the September of our years, orNovember, in the Circle of Time. Take heart: Beautyabounds and is ours for the taking. Behold the gifts ofSeptember, in the circle of time.
thelaurelmagazine.com
Outdoor Concert Series
As the season shades into autumn and the Plateau’s pace slows down (just a little), Friday Night Live and Saturdays on Pine in Highlands are even more of a celebration. The concerts are family-friendly and handicapped accessible. There’s nothing more satisfying than listening to afavorite song ‘neath the stars...
thelaurelmagazine.com
Inaugural Golf Tournament
Written By: Melissa Reed | Issue: September - 2022. The entire community receives a boost when Cashiers Cares hosts its premiere golf tournament at Trillium Club on September 19. Ashotgun start at 11:30 a.m. will kick off Cashiers Cares first GolfTournament, hosted at Trillium Club Monday, September 19.The field is...
