Scranton, PA

pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
WBRE

PA Treasurer calls to end VAMC COVID restrictions

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans, community members, and politicians are continuing to rally for policy changes at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Luzerne County. The controversy surrounds pandemic-imposed visitation restrictions in place for some resident veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA. A state elected official has now joined the effort and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Homecoming surprise in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a moment more than six months in the making as Destini Ara walks through a crowded Mid Valley Stadium on her way to surprise her little sister Lashai Delgado. "My sister is my best friend, and being away from her, especially since she's only...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon voters face land decision

Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nothampton County ballot dropoff locations

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Voters in Northampton County will be able to start dropping off their ballots next week. The county elections office says it will install a secure ballot drop-off box for mail-in ballots in each of its four districts. They'll be available starting Monday, and can be used up...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Township discusses defective zoning ordinance

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Care Force One’ stops in Scranton with Cartwright and Casey in tow

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Protect Our Care” tour stopped in Scranton Wednesday morning. The tour bus, dubbed “Care Force One,” is traveling the US spreading awareness of what it means now that the inflation reduction act has been signed into law. The tour will be joined in different communities by various people who […]
SCRANTON, PA
FOX43.com

Gabrielle Mediak | Anchor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gabrielle Mediak is thrilled to join the FOX43 morning team as an Anchor!. She looks forward to helping viewers start each day with a smile and sharing their stories. She comes from her hometown, Buffalo, NY, where she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

