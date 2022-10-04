Read full article on original website
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenFranklin, NC
thelaurelmagazine.com
Fun Fundraiser
Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: September - 2022. “O Oysters, come and walk with us!” It turns out that Lewis Carroll had the right idea all along – the Highlands Biological Station is hosting its Highlands on the Half-Shell, Sunday, October 2. Highlands knows how to have...
thelaurelmagazine.com
Outdoor Concert Series
As the season shades into autumn and the Plateau’s pace slows down (just a little), Friday Night Live and Saturdays on Pine in Highlands are even more of a celebration. The concerts are family-friendly and handicapped accessible. There’s nothing more satisfying than listening to afavorite song ‘neath the stars...
thelaurelmagazine.com
Motoring On!
Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: September - 2022. The Highlands Motoring Festival returns for a September encore with a trio of events. To register or for more information, visit highlandsmotoringfestival.com. The Highlands Motoring Festival, resurgent after asmashing June celebration is staging a mini-festivalthis month for spectacular cars and the...
my40.tv
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
greenvillejournal.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville
“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
thelaurelmagazine.com
How Do Our Gardens Grow?
Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: September - 2022. The Native Plant Symposium has the answers – hosted by the Highlands Biological Foundation, September 16 and 17, 265 North Sixth Street. To celebrate the 60th year of Highlands BotanicalGardens, the Highlands Biological Station resumes itsNative Plant Symposium on September...
thelaurelmagazine.com
September of Our Years
Written By: William McReynolds - Highlands Plateau Audubon Society | Issue: September - 2022. This month brings its own nostalgic realizations about time. The arrival of the fall month of September causes us topause and notice the passage of time. We feel the changeof season this month, the eternal march of time. We arein the September of our calendar year. We also think about,perhaps, being in the September of our lives.It’s a good month to think about time. Time might not exist, youknow, outside human experience. In that respect, the experienceof time might be like the experience of beauty: something thatexists not in the objective world but wholly in human experi-ence. This is depth psychology.Our human experience of linear time spans the past, presentand future. We also experience the circularly of time in thecycle of the four seasons and in ideas of reincarnation. TheMaya carved round stone calendars representing hundreds ofthousands of circular years in time.If you combine linear with circular, you get a three-dimensionalspiral. The three-dimensional spiral is an icon that appears onthe edge of theoretical physics and metaphysics, a paradigm ofchange. We know little about time, more about gravity.The best expression of circular time I have ever seen comes inthe form of a poem, the lyrics of a song in The Lion King.Circle of LifeFrom the day we arrive on the planetAnd blinking, step into the sunThere’s more to be seen than can ever be seenMore to do than can ever be doneSome say eat or be eatenSome say live and let liveBut all are agreed as they join the stampedeYou should never take more than you giveIn the circle of life, it’s the wheel of fortuneIt’s the leap of faith, it’s the band of hopeTill we find our place on the path unwinding n the circle, the circle of lifeSome of us fall by the waysideAnd some of us soar to the starsAnd some of us sail through our troublesAnd some have to live with the scarsThere’s far too much to take in hereMore to find than can ever be foundBut the sun rolling high through the sapphire skyKeeps great and small on the endless roundIn the circle, the circle of lifeThis is our time. All of us are in the September of thisyear; Many of us are in the September of our years, orNovember, in the Circle of Time. Take heart: Beautyabounds and is ours for the taking. Behold the gifts ofSeptember, in the circle of time.
WYFF4.com
Couple creates creepy Halloween house in Franklin just for the smiles, scare of it
FRANKLIN, N.C. — Her friend calls it the coolest Halloween house in town and says "the entire property will creep you out." Denise Gallo first told WYFF News 4 about the elaborately decorated house on Lickskillet Road, in Franklin, North Carolina, but it's something you just have to see to believe.
FOX Carolina
Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor. Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Peppermint Bark...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
Let’s Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C.
If you're looking for elevated American cuisine in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, Rails 133 Cafe and Grill in Central, South Carolina could be just what you're looking for.
thelaurelmagazine.com
Putts Fore Paws
Written By: David Stroud - Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society | Issue: September - 2022. Keep Swinging! C-H Humane Society’s Putts for Paws, set for October 10 at the Cullasaja Club, is a banner day for the shelter’s kitties and pooches. Announcing the second annual golf tournament to helpthe shelter...
greenvillejournal.com
Take a drone tour through the $2.8M ‘Castle on Keowee’ that just hit the market
Have you ever dreamed of living in a castle? If you have, the “Castle on Keowee” has hit the market, listed by Marsha Burrell of Allen Tate Realtors. Priced at $2.8 million, the 11,500-square-foot house at 6 Heritage Point in Seneca features:. 1.45 acres of shoreline. Six bedrooms.
WYFF4.com
Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
tripsavvy.com
This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
my40.tv
Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...
