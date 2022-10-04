Read full article on original website
Asset seizure was possible in original Bitcoin
On July 28, 2010, users discovered that they could “steal” another’s Bitcoin by simply prepending any locked script with OP_TRUE OP_RETURN. Since the opcode OP_RETURN halts execution of script (like a return function in any programming language), it would return the previous value on the stack, OP_TRUE, which returns a true condition allowing spending of anyone’s coins, regardless of their spending conditions.
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Osmin Callis talks BSV culture and venture capitalism
Kurt Wuckert Jr. talked to Osmin Callis on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week. The two discussed Bitcoin SV, nChain, BSV culture, and venture capitalism in the ecosystem. Osmin Callis’ Bitcoin story. Osmin Callis has been involved with some of the biggest brands and companies in the ‘big block’...
Philippines’ UnionBank turns to distributed ledger technology to foster growth of SMEs
Financial institution UnionBank has revealed its plan to stimulate growth for the Philippines’ small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to Business Mirror, a local financial publication, the move by the commercial bank will involve using distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline processes in the ecosystem. The bank’s Innovation Campus...
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption
The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
Asus ventures into Web 3 space with new NFT platform
Taiwanese multinational laptop and phone maker Asus has made a significant foray into the Web 3 ecosystem with the unveiling of a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. In an official announcement on October 4, Asus said that the platform would leverage its cloud computing capabilities in addition to the immutable design of distributed ledgers.
Digital Asset Recovery process has use cases far beyond simple theft
A ground-breaking new mechanism for recovering lost or stolen digital assets such as Bitcoin has been launched by the BSV Blockchain Association, which has the potential to effect a much-needed change in the conversation around digital property rights. The Blacklist Manager and Notary Toolset means that anybody with a court...
Bitcoin beyond speculation: Mohammed Jega talks pushing BSV in Africa
Africa’s appetite for digital assets and blockchain technology is unmatched. The region is seizing the opportunities that this emerging technology presents, and with a majority of its population below 25 years, the stage is set for an explosion in blockchain adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is one of the people...
Bitcoin’s role in the evolution of money with University of Exeter’s Dr. Jack Rogers
Is Bitcoin just another kind of money? An undergraduate module dedicated to Bitcoin at the University of Exeter sheds light on the question by delving into the history of money. The module, called “Bitcoin, Money and Trust,” was launched in 2018 after a high demand from students to learn about Bitcoin.
Russia blocks OKX exchange over allegedly ‘publishing info related to financial pyramids’
Russia has banned the website of OKX, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, accusing it of publishing “unreliable information related to financial pyramids.”. The country’s state media monitoring service, Roskomnadzor, banned the website this month without offering any explanation. However, it later revealed to one...
EU seeks to simplify digital asset tax rules and streamline collection
The European Parliament is calling for clearer definitions and a simplified tax structure for dealing with digital assets. MEPs has adopted a non-binding resolution that could eventually see uniform rules for the evaluation and taxation of digital assets across EU member states, and use blockchain features to develop more efficient methods to combat tax evasion.
Why is trading and speculating so popular?
It’s no secret that speculating and trading are the most popular use cases/applications for digital assets—and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Recently, I gave a guest lecture at Rosemont College to a group of about 50 students that studied international finance, intro to finance, and international business. My lecture revolved around opportunities in the banking, finance, and business world that leveraged blockchain for gains in efficiency.
Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns amid revelations of $56M cash-out
Daniel Leon, the co-founder of bankrupt digital asset lender Celsius Network, stepped down from his role as the chief strategy officer at the firm, just a week after chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky resigned. Leon founded Celsius in 2017 alongside Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein and has been a top executive...
New offering allows K-pop fans to engage with idols via distributed ledger technology
Dunamu Inc, the holding company of Korean exchange Upbit and Hybe Co., Ltd, the managing agency of K-pop superstar BTS, is launching a digital collectibles platform for fans of South Korean popular music. Both firms are turning towards distributed ledger technology (DLT) to build the platform and are releasing it...
Craig Wright’s philosophy course starting again in October 2022
Bitcoin inventor Dr. Craig Wright is busy educating the world—not only about Bitcoin though. In the past months, Dr. Wright has been lecturing on philosophy in depth. There already are 11 philosophy classes by Dr. Wright recorded so far, which are published on the Theory of Bitcoin YouTube channel:
BSV Blockchain Meetup Manila highlights utility of BSV enterprise blockchain
The Philippines is a global blockchain and digital assets hub, with the Southeast Asian country ranking behind Vietnam in this year’s Chainalysis Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index. The recent BSV Blockchain Meetup Manila sought to bring together this rapidly-growing industry to talk about the utility of blockchain technology beyond mere speculation, and it was a great success.
