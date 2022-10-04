Locked on Women’s Basketball: There’s no Chelsea Gray without Molly Bolin Kazmer: the secret WNBA pre-history of the WBL

Read full article on original website
Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37
It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
LeBron James said he struggled to get the WNBA's iconic orange hoodies to wear in the NBA bubble
"We went through rings to get that shit down to the bubble," James said in an exclusive clip of "The Shop." "They would not send us those hoodies."
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Locked on Women’s Basketball: FIBA Women’s World Cup final draws record eyes: How does ESPN, women’s basketball learn from this?
Howard Megdal brings you the history and the FIBA Women's World Cup final between USA and China drew 446,000 viewers. It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal. The number was strong, even without context: 446,000 people watching the FIBA Women’s World Cup final between USA and China. But wait, this was broadcast in the United States at 2 am ET. It was done without any promotion during the WNBA playoffs, let alone the rest of the ESPN programming.
WNBA Offseason: New York Liberty hoping to attract Breanna Stewart
With the WNBA Finals and World Cup over, it’s time to take a look back at what each WNBA team did this season and forward at what their offseason goals should be. Next up is the sixth installment in our series: the No. 7 seed New York Liberty, who lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Draymond Green, 'Knucklehead': Mavs Trade Opinion on Warriors - Fight VIDEO
Draymond Green is at it again. Would the Dallas Mavericks want him on their team? In the wake of his practice-court fight, do the Golden State Warriors?
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Video shows Warriors' Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole
One day after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice, a video of the incident was leaked. On Friday, TMZ distributed video that shows Green standing on the wing during a stoppage in play, while Poole is on the baseline. Green walks over to Poole and bumps him with his chest before Poole shoves Green. At that point, Green takes a swing with his right hand before both players go to the ground behind the...
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be away from the team again Friday and expects him to return Saturday. NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry said he didn’t know what triggered the issue between Green and Poole and noted “it is possible to get through things like this,” and called it his job not to let it break the team. Kerr praised Poole’s approach during camp.
LeBron James pleads with NBA commissioner to own team in Vegas (video)
LeBron James broached the topic of franchise ownership in a direct plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. King James, who scored 23 points in one half of playing time during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, wants to open up a franchise in Las Vegas.
LeBron James explains why he wants to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas after he retires
LeBron James praised Las Vegas fans and hoped NBA commissioner Adam Silver would listen to his appeal to one day buy a Vegas expansion team.
Warriors' Draymond Green 'forcefully struck' Jordan Poole during practice, according to reports
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he was involved in a fight with a teammate, reports say.
